WARRENVILLE, Ill., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum CCTV (https://platinumcctv.com/) recently announced the development of a unique body temperature sensing security camera designed to help protect against pathogenic community spread by rapidly pre-screening individuals before they enter a facility. The PT-BF5421-T Thermal/Visible Hybrid IP Security Camera is the next generation in business security, providing accurate body temperature readings of plus/minus 0.3 degrees Celsius, while alerting staff to institute facility protocols when needed. Each thermal image is clearly seen and read up to three meters away, with both visible and audible signals sent whenever a high body temperature is detected.
"We're extremely proud of this new thermal camera," said Michael Dunteman, CEO. "It has the chance to really help reduce the spread of viruses in our workplaces and keep employees safe. Current screening methods involve contact thermometers and are a very slow and tedious process. With this body temperature camera, people can be pre-screened for fever as quickly as they can walk through a hallway. It really is a one-of-a-kind tool for businesses, hospitals, transportation hubs, theaters, hotels and many other businesses to help screen against those who may be ill and unaware of their health status. Previously, this sort of technology was not as accurate and price-prohibitive for all but governments and the largest of businesses. But we've now introduced a model that is more accurate and modestly priced, specifically geared toward transit facilities, hospitals, medical buildings, schools, casinos, manufacturing facilities and other installations that need screening. Now, security personnel can screen and identify sick individuals without having to touch them, allowing for the implementation of safe, private and effective isolation protocols with medical professionals as mandated by each facility."
Platinum CCTV: Thermal Camera Features
The PT-BF5421-T thermal camera is available with rapid deployment tripods, recorder and licenses, or with the camera and/or blackbody alone for permanent mounting. It can also be partnered with Platinum CCTV's proprietary Advanced Video Management platform (AVM), which allows clients to scan through days, weeks or months of security camera footage video in a matter of seconds. Other specific features of the thermal camera include:
- HD Resolution Video quality (1920 by 1080 resolution).
- 2.0 MegaPixel CMOS Image Sensor; H.265 Video Compression; 30 fps video, for a smooth clear picture.
- Configurable Audible Siren and Visible light alert.
- Artificial Intelligence for most accurate temperature readings.
- 13mm lens for temperature detection up to three meters away.
- Bullet camera housing; glass front with isolated lenses for better vision; built-in VCA, with on-screen display of body temperatures to screen for fever, featuring both Celsius and Fahrenheit temperature options.
- New higher resolution Thermal Camera (400 by 300 resolution).
- Thermal sensitivity of 40 mK; temperature measurement range of 30°C ~+45°C; spectral range 8 µm–14 µm.
- Mounting for ceiling or wall; PoE support; IP67 weatherproof housing; optional backbox, pole mount and tripod available; ONVIF 2.0 compliant, works with most NVR software.
Platinum CCTV: Thermal Camera Applications
The recent coronavirus pandemic is only the latest in a series of pathogenic threats that have become news over the past decade: Ebola, SARS, H1N1 and others have all highlighted the need for greater security in places where masses of people travel or gather. The PT-BF5421-T thermal camera has a wide variety of applications, including:
- Airports and Public Transport Hubs
- Police and First Responder Checkpoints
- Hospitals, Health Clinics, Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Facilities
- Sports Arenas, Concert Venues and Convention Centers
- Manufacturing Facilities, Warehouses, Factories
- Apartment Buildings, Condos and High Rises
About Platinum CCTV®
On the cutting edge of security for almost two decades, Platinum CCTV proudly offers a full line of intelligently manufactured and innovative products to accommodate all manner of security camera installation needs. Platinum CCTV brands range from analog traditional CCTV cameras up to High Definition IP and HD-SDI cameras, as well as complete system and package accompaniments. Our AVM line of NVR systems deliver industry-leading remote access, playback and recording capabilities that are changing the way businesses and homeowners use security cameras. Learn how you can add 21st century security technology and change the way you see the world, at: https://www.platinumcctv.com/.
