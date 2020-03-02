ANAHEIM, Calif., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
Platt College Anaheim today announced that the college will hold a Grand Opening/Open House on Sat., April 4. The event will showcase its new 20-month Occupational Therapy Assistant (OTA) associate degree program that will prepare students to work in collaboration with and under the supervision of an Occupational Therapist to enable clients of all ages to live fuller lives by helping them promote better health and preventing (or living better with) injury, illness or disability. The Occupational Therapy Assistant supports patient assessments, implements intervention plans, and documents care; and may work in a variety of settings including hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, public schools, early intervention programs, hospice, home healthcare, and private practice clinics.
The Grand Opening/Open House will also include:
- Campus Tours
- Lab Demos and Tours
- Faculty Introductions
- Giveaways
- Food/Refreshments
WHEN: Saturday, April 4, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
WHERE: Platt College Anaheim
1551 Douglass Rd., Anaheim, 92806
WHO:
Those interested in learning more about Platt College Anaheim's Occupational Therapy Assistant degree program are encouraged to attend. The public, as well as children, are welcome. Food and refreshments will be served.
RSVP:
To reserve your spot, please RSVP to PR@PlattCollege.edu
TO ENROLL:
Platt College Anaheim's Occupational Therapy Assistant program begins June 30. Enrollment is now open at www.plattcollege.edu/OTA. For questions regarding Platt College Anaheim's Occupational Therapy Assistant program, please contact Andy Gulati, director of admissions at agulati@plattcollege.edu or phone (714) 333-9606.
About Platt College Los Angeles, LLC
Founded in 1985, Platt College Los Angeles, LLC serves students in Los Angeles County, Orange County and the Inland Empire with campus locations in Alhambra, Ontario, Riverside and Anaheim. With such in-demand programs as Veterinary Technology, Nurse Assistant and Diagnostic Medical Sonography (Sonography), Platt College Los Angeles, LLC offers associate and bachelor's degree programs in the legal, business, medical, information technology, and graphic design fields. Platt College Los Angeles, LLC is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), a private, non-profit, independent accrediting agency recognized by the United States Department of Education, dedicated to ensuring a quality education for more than 150,000 students who annually pursue career education at over 650 accredited institutions. In 2019, the college's Anaheim location was recognized as a "School of Distinction" and its Riverside location was recognized as a "School of Excellence" by ACCSC. To learn more, please visit www.plattcollege.edu.
A primary goal of Platt College is to assist all graduates in their job search in the field for which they have been trained. The school maintains an active career services department to assist graduates as well as current students seeking part-time or full-time jobs while attending school. However, the school cannot guarantee employment.
For Occupational Therapy Assistant employment data, please see the Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Outlook Handbook, Occupational Therapy Assistants and Aides, on the internet at https://www.bls.gov/ooh/healthcare/occupational-therapy-assistants-and-aides.htm
Contact: Karen Kalil for Platt College Los Angeles, LLC
Phone: (714) 371-6783
E-mail: PR@plattcollege.edu