Event to be Held June 1, 2022 In Frederick
FREDERICK, Md., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PFP, provider of fitness, mindset, and performance training for student-athletes in Maryland, is hosting the "Take Back Control Athlete Mental Health Night" at 1664 Bowmans Farm Road in Frederick, MD.
High school and college aged athletes are stressed, depressed, and suicidal because they are not yet equipped to handle the pressures and expectations. It is time for that to change. This event will help your high school or college athlete finally learn how to take back control of their mental health and experience in sport and life.
In partnership with the Mental Health Association, Rehab 2 Perform, Crucible Performance, and MBS Counseling, PFP has created a night where athletes, parents, and coaches can come to hear powerful Ted Talks, vulnerable and encouraging presentations from current and former college student athletes, and a Q&A segment.
Now is not the time to wait and hope that your child learns how to handle the increased pressure and expectations as they climb to higher levels in sports. Now is the time to proactively equip them with the mindset, skills, and tools needed to experience unconditional peace, joy, and confidence!
About Player's Fitness and Performance
PFP is a provider of Small Group Personalized Fitness and Performance Coaching for student-athletes ranging from 7-22 years old. Their signature Winning Athlete Formula combines mental game training with athletic performance enhancement to help kids become the most well-rounded, high-performing leaders they can be. For more information visit http://www.pfpfit.com.
Media Contact
Andrew Simpson, Players Fitness and Performance, 240-341-2021, info@pfpfit.com
SOURCE Player’s Fitness And Performance