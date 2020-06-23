SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts in gut health, Plexus Worldwide, announced the launch of their 'Kids Essentials' collection, to include the MegaKids Microbiome™ and the newly reformulated XFactor Kids™ supplements.
Kids of all ages are notorious for being picky eaters; colorful vegetables aren't something kids typically ask for. This highly anticipated extension of Plexus' XFactor Kids is dedicated to providing parents with an easy way to help supplement nutrient gaps and support growing, healthy kids.
MegaKids Microbiome is a deliciously smart, convenient choice for parents to ensure their kids, 2 years and older, receive the beneficial nutrients for healthy brain and eye function as well as cognitive development. The daily supplement is enriched with 1 gram of gut-healthy prebiotic fiber and a unique blend of brain-nurturing ingredients, Vegetarian DHA, Lutein, and Choline.
XFactor Kids is a dually powerful supplement; a multivitamin and probiotic in one delicious chewable aimed at children ages 2 and up. It contains 13 essential vitamins, delivered in highly bioavailable forms that are easily absorbed by little tummies. The additional probiotic, Bacillus subtilis, helps to decrease digestive discomfort, reduce occasional diarrhea or constipation, and support intestinal yeast balance.
Supplementing children with the Kids Essentials dynamic duo from Plexus ensure their cognitive development, immune health, and digestive regularity are supported. Parents can rest easy knowing they're providing children with the ultimate ammunition they need to lead a happy, healthy and active life!
The MegaKids Microbiome, and XFactor Kids are now available on plexusworldwide.com
About Plexus Worldwide:
Plexus Worldwide, LLC is a leading health and happiness company featuring health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 25 global companies according to Direct Selling News. The combination of Plexus products and opportunities help individuals to meet their health-wellness and financial goals. For more information about us visit www.plexusworldwide.com
For more information please contact Pierce Mattie:
Stephanie O'Quigley: soquigley@piercemattie.com.