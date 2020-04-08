MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced that it has received a license from the Natural Health Products (NHP) Directorate of Health Canada to market its Earthlight® Whole Food Vitamin D to support immune health, bone health and growth and development in healthy adults, children and infants. Earthlight Whole Food Vitamin D is a powder made from mushrooms grown under USDA Good Agricultural and Good Handling Practices. A patented process allows Earthlight to deliver 1,000 micrograms of Vitamin D in a single gram. In Canada, the approved claims include:
- Helps (to) maintain/support immune function
- Helps with immune function
- Helps in the development and maintenance of bones and teeth
- Helps in the absorption and use of calcium and phosphorus
- Calcium intake, when combined with sufficient Vitamin D, a healthy diet and regular exercise may reduce the risk of developing osteoporosis
- Helps to build strong bones and teeth
- Source of Vitamin to support biological functions which play a key role in the maintenance of good health
- Source of Vitamin, a factor in normal growth and development
- Supports good health
- Vitamin supplement
According to Devin Stagg, Chief Operating Officer at PLT Health Solutions, the granting of an NHP license by Health Canada is a significant milestone for Earthlight, both because it opens up the Canadian market for this unique ingredient and for what it says about the science that supports the importance of Vitamin D. "Adequate levels of Vitamin D are important for a number of functions, including bone health, mineral absorption and a healthy immune system, among others. It's well established that most people don't get enough Vitamin D and today, with many of us going outside even less than usual, the need for added Vitamin D may be greater than ever. Earthlight Whole Food Vitamin D is a unique solution for Vitamin D supplementation that addresses several important consumer trends, including vegan, organic, whole food and clean label. And let's not forget the increased need for Vitamin D for people who pursue plant-based diets. Earthlight is cost-effective, produced in the United States," he said.
Plant-based, Whole Food Vitamin D
Earthlight is produced from minimally processed mushrooms, answering consumers' desire for clean-label, 'kitchen pantry' sources of critical nutrients derived from whole foods. It fits well with the booming trend of plant-based nutrition in the food, beverage and supplement markets. Earthlight's high concentration of Vitamin D means low use levels and excellent economics. Earthlight delivers 100% of people's Daily Value for Vitamin D in only 20 milligrams, without affecting a formula's organoleptics. Earthlight is available in both conventional and organic grades.
According to Dr. Barbara Davis, Head of Clinical and Regulatory Sciences for PLT, the Health Canada recognition of Earthlight is part of a growing global regulatory recognition of the ingredient. "We're very pleased that Health Canada has recognized the scientifically validated purity, safety, and quality of Earthlight Whole Food Vitamin D. We have seen similar positive responses to Earthlight in both the United States and Europe and expect to have FDA Food Additive Petition and EU Novel Foods recognition soon," she said. "This regulatory approval couldn't come at a better time, as people are increasingly looking for the type of support Vitamin D offers in their diets. With Earthlight, consumer products companies can provide that support through a wholesome, on-trend ingredient," she added.
For more information, visit www.PLTHealth.com.
