NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The winners of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality.
Launched in October 2020, Pluie is the world's first self-sanitizing diaper changing table for public restrooms. A finalist in the Wellness category and an honorable mention in the Consumer Products category, Pluie brings innovation to a decades-old problem. The new, reimagined self-sanitizing table is powered by a patented UV-C light system that sanitizes the changing surface within a minute. UV-C light is known to kill 99.9% of germs, bacteria, and viruses, including E. coli, influenza, and Coronavirus. Pluie's signature table's modern design also includes first-to-market features such as a plush, leak-proof cushion, a retractable security strap, and multipurpose stainless handles to hang a bag.
Now in its fifth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 33 winners, more than 400 finalists, and more than 800 honorable mentions—with Health and Wellness, AI & Data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. Plus, several new categories were added, including Pandemic Response, Urban Design, and Architecture. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.
Showcasing some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling exigent global challenges, Fast Company's Summer 2021 issue (on newsstands May 10) highlights, among others, a lifesaving bassinet; the world's largest carbon sink, thanks to carbon-eating concrete; 3D-printed schools; an at-home COVID-19 testing kit; a mobile voting app; and the world's cleanest milk.
"As a mom of two young children, I know firsthand how unsanitary and uncomfortable traditional diaper changing tables in public restrooms can feel. Pluie is not just a changing table; it's peace of mind," said Addie Gundry, Founder and CEO of Pluie. "We're thrilled to be recognized by Fast Company as a World Changing Idea, as it is ultimately our goal to help shape a changing world for the better."
"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020."
About the World Changing Ideas Awards:
World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.
About Pluie:
Established in 2020, Pluie is modernizing the outdated public restroom diaper changing table experience with the world's first and only self-sanitizing table, powered by a patented UV-C light system. Pluie is proudly female-founded and operated by Addie Gundry and Brittany Hizer. Pluie means 'rain' and symbolizes cleanliness and purification. Pluie is a Made in the USA company, headquartered in Chicago. Pluie UV is available to purchase for $2,699 and Pluie Non-UV is priced at $1,699. For more information, visit hellopluie.com.
Media Contact
Kayla Hockman, Dan Klores Communications, +1 (310) 579-6360, pluie@dkcnews.com
SOURCE Pluie