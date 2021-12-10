MIAMI, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plump, a New York based face-focused cosmetic injectables boutique, is pleased to announce their expansion into South Florida with the opening of their first Miami location at 900 S Miami Avenue, Suite 147 in Brickell. This will mark the fourth location for the beauty boutique, which focuses on cosmetic injections for the face and lips, with three outposts in Manhattan including Chelsea, Nolita and the Upper East Side; and one in the works in Brooklyn.
"Plump was created with the goal of making the world of injectables more approachable, accessible and de-stigmatized," said Plump's co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Alexander Blinski. "We decided to expand to Miami because we saw the demand was there and felt that the area deserved a safe and experienced aesthetic practice with transparent pricing."
The new office will allow Plump to service an entirely new community with signature treatments like Wrinkle Releaser, Insta-Ready Cheeks, East Coast Lips, Chin Definer, Sculptra BBL, and much more. Spanning 1,335-square-feet of ground level retail space, this office will also differ from the brand's New York City locations, with the addition of a makeup room for clients to touch up and prepare for their day post-treatment.
"Having grown up in Miami, I could not be more excited to bring Plump to one of the places I call home," said Dr. Blinski. "Not only was I born and raised here, but it's also where my father, Dr. Darryl J. Blinski has held a successful plastic surgery practice for years, so it truly feels like everything is coming full circle."
Plans of expansion are not limited to this Miami office. Plump intends to enhance their footprint in South Florida with multiple locations over the next few years, while also continuing strategic growth in the northeast.
Beginning in November 2021, Plump's Miami office will be open Monday through Thursday from 12pm to 7pm EST and 11am to 5pm EST on Fridays. To schedule an appointment visit: http://www.plumplife.com/ - book-now
About Plump
Co-founded in 2017 by Dr. Alexander Blinski, Plump is a cosmetic injectables boutique specializing in non-invasive treatments for the face and lips. Their team of fellowship trained medical professionals operate out of three New York City offices located in Chelsea, Nolita and the Upper East Side and one Miami office located in Brickell. Plump was created with the goal of making the world of injectables more approachable, more talked about and more enjoyable.
For more information on Plump, please visit http://www.getplump.com.
Media Contact
Jess Kroll, Plump Cosmetics & Injectables, +1 (585) 727-9320, press@getplump.com
SOURCE Plump Cosmetics & Injectables