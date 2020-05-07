NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, the premier information resource for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device sectors, today announced the winners of its 6th Annual ELITE Awards. The ELITE (Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs) represent the most influential people in the healthcare industry today.
Out of more than 500 submissions, 100 winners were selected across 18 categories. Nominees were evaluated and selected by the PM360 editorial staff based on their accomplishments; testimonials from their bosses, clients, and colleagues; and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts. Ultimately, the ELITE 100 represent a group of individuals and marketing teams who have made a significant impact on the healthcare industry throughout their careers.
"At a time when the world is being impacted by a healthcare crisis in the COVID-19 pandemic, it is nice to be able to reflect on the extraordinary work those in the life sciences do to discover, develop, and promote life-saving treatments," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "Our ELITE winners epitomize the very best of our industry. We are incredibly thankful for everything they do and proud to honor all of their achievements."
PM360 also selects one person as the "Uber ELITE," or the individual among the nominees who best personifies the criteria of a PM360 ELITE. This year that honor goes to Syed M. Shah, PhD, Chief Innovation Officer, IM HealthScience LLC. Syed is the co-inventor on 77 U.S. patents, with the vast majority within the pharmaceutical and healthcare space. During his 20 years in Big Pharma R&D (including roles at Pfizer, Wyeth, and Lederle Labs), he played a key leadership role in the science behind four blockbusters: Pristiq, Zosyn, Tygacil, and Protonix. Currently, as the Chief Innovation Officer at IM HealthScience, Syed is working on harnessing natural products and their oils to solve issues in neuroscience and gastrointestinal health that pharmaceuticals have yet to address.
The winners were profiled in PM360's May 2020 issue. You can read their profiles online at https://www.pm360online.com/the-2020-pm360-elite-100.
The 2020 PM360 ELITE are:
Uber ELITE
Syed M. Shah, PhD, Chief Innovation Officer, IM HealthScience LLC
Creative Directors
Ryan Jordan, Executive Creative Director, imre Health
Tara Powers, VP, Creative Director, Elevate
Angelina Sciolla, Executive Creative Director, Benchworks
Rich Thorne, Group Creative Director, Cambridge BioMarketing
Data Miners
Stanley H Braxton, SVP Business Insights & Operations, Ashfield Healthcare
Laurie Meyers, Head, Patient Engagement, Commercial, Medical Affairs, and Government Affairs, Genentech, a Member of the Roche Group
Beth Schneider and Heather Lapidus Glassner, Research Directors, MyHealthTeams
Rachel Twardowski, Director, IBD Business Insights, GIBU, Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.
Digital Crusaders
Ozgun Demir, Director, Digital Strategy, Novartis Oncology
Stephen Fanuele, Worldwide Multi-Channel Hub, Associate Director, Patient Engagement, Bristol Myers Squibb
Kathleen Herowanto, Director, Omnichannel Media, Novo Nordisk Inc.
Matt Irwin, Head of Product & Technology, Confideo Labs
Carolyn Kylstra, Editor in Chief of SELF magazine, Condé Nast
Stefanie Nacar, Head U.S. Oncology Communications, GSK
Rob Stephen, VP, Marketing, Verywell
Ashley Strass, HAE Digital Lead, Takeda
Damon A. Tutulic, Director of Digital Experience, SOUND Healthcare Communications
Disrupters
Jacob Gettier, Senior Associate Director, Marketing – IPF/ILD, Boehringer Ingelheim
Matt Giegerich, CEO, The Inception Company
Seth Gordon, General Manager, EVERSANA™ ENGAGE
Amit Gulwadi, Senior Vice President, Clinical Innovations and Product Management, Saama Technologies
Harshit Jain, Founder & CEO, Doceree Inc.
Parth Khanna, Chief Executive Officer; Kapil Kalra, Chief Revenue Officer; and Kumar Erramilli, Chief Technology Officer, ACTO
Anthony Marciano, Head of Corporate Communications, Seelos Therapeutics
Dan Messina, Co-Founder, HandsFree Health
Steve Palmisano, SVP, General Manager, MedThink, Inc. (and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, MedThink Communications, Inc. and MedThink SciCom, Inc.)
Bonnie Perkins, Lead, U.S. Commercial Patient Engagement and Marketing, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Rob Roth, VP, Group Account Director, The Bloc
Drug Researchers and Developers
Joshua Cohen and Justin Klee, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Entrepreneurs
Thomas A. Bock, MD, MBA, Founder and Past CEO, HeritX Inc. and Chairman, Healthcare Advisory Board, Columbia Business School
Mark Khan, President, A2E Communications Group
Michelle Longmire, MD, CEO and Founder, Medable
Matthew Stumm, Founder, Stark / Raving Branding + Digital Marketing
Launch Experts
Annemarie Armstrong, EVP, Director of Client Services, Dudnyk
Zach Crouch, PharmD, Senior Director, AYVAKIT Brand Lead, Blueprint Medicines
Paul A. Hardy, Associate Director, Oncology, Market Access Marketing, AbbVie, Inc.
Nicole Ramocki, PhD, VP, Group Account Director, PRECISIONscientia (formerly ETHOS Health Communications)
Alexandra Tudoran, Senior Manager, Consumer Marketing Restylane® Franchise, Galderma
Kristie Whitehouse, Director Consumer Marketing – Neurodevelopment Franchise, Takeda
Peter Zenobi, Deputy Director, Consumer Marketing, Sanofi Pasteur
Leaders of the Future
Carmine Attanasio, Associate Director, Digital Product Marketing, Hematology—Multiple Myeloma, Bristol Myers Squibb Company
Julie D'Ascenzo, Account Manager, Biologics, West Pharmaceutical Services
Sheila Diamond, MS, CGC, Scientific Business Development, Acorn AI by Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company
Dennis Fournogerakis, Associate Partner, Beghou Consulting
Nicole Hoadley, Vice President of Client Services, Snow Companies
Paul Houghton, Associate Director, HCP Promotions, Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.
Holly Hutchens, Director of Marketing, North America, kaléo
Amy Lundquist, Senior Product Manager, Rare Disease Marketing, Biogen
Kavita Patel, LifeCycle Leader, Genentech/Hoffmann-La Roche
Nolan Santosa, VP of Client Success, Health Recovery Solutions
Maureen Seitz, Consumer Marketing Associate, Oncology, GSK
Melissa Stevens, Senior Brand Manager, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
Merve Yilmaz, BSPharm, MBA, MS, Product Manager, Ophthalmology Rx Marketing, Bausch + Lomb
Marketing Teams
Edwards Lifesciences' Disease Awareness Team, Edwards Lifesciences, Creative Agency: Carling Communications, Media Agency: Heartbeat
LIBTAYO (cemiplimab-rwlc) Patient Marketing Team, Regeneron and Sanofi Genzyme, Agency Partner: Snow Companies
The Sharecare Consumer Solutions Integrated Marketing Team, Sharecare
Vyleesi Marketing Team, Vyleesi, Agency Partners: Condé Nast Health (Publisher), imre (Creative Agency), Healix Global (Media Agency)
Master Educators
Steven Candela, PhD, Vice President, Scientific Director, Health and Wellness Partners, LLC
Valerie Scott, Director, PAH Initiative, United Therapeutics Corporation
Lillie D. Shockney, RN, BS, MAS, HON-ONN-CG, University Distinguished Service Professor of Breast Cancer, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Co-Founder, AONN+
Ujwal Pyati, PhD, Scientific Strategy Practice Lead, W2O
Mentors
Amrita Bhowmick, Chief Community Officer, Health Union
Amy Turnquist, Executive Vice President, Digital Solutions, eHealthcare Solutions
John Vaughan, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer, Outcome Health
Patient Advocates
Sabrina Skiles, HealthCentral Contributor, Breast Cancer and Psoriasis Advocate, Remedy Health Media
Michael Wenger, Vice President of Patient Engagement, TrialScope
PR Gurus
Chantal Beaudry, Senior Partner, Lazar Partners, a FINN Partners Company
Jessica Griffith, Director, PR and Development, Pascāle Communications
Sales MVPs
Matthew Ciciretti, Vice President of Business Development, MedSurvey
John Herley, SVP Business Development, ConnectiveRx
Heather O'Handley, Vice President, Business Development, PRECISIONeffect
Jeff Theis, Vice President, Team Lead, Business Development, Crossix
Strategists
Amber Chenevert, PhD, Director, Strategy & Insights, VMLY&R
Mamta Chhabra, Patient Experience Marketing Lead – Immunology Marketing, UCB
Tim Cope, Director, Entyvio HCP Marketing, Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.
Bryan Katz, Chief Commercial Officer, KCR
Tim McGovern, Senior Product Manager for CV Segment Marketing, U.S. Value Access & Payment, Bristol Myers Squibb
Brian Peters, VP, Sales & Marketing, Medexus Pharma
Jeremy Schafer, PharmD, MBA, Senior Vice President, PRECISIONvalue
Ben Schwartz, Sr. Marketing Manager, Genentech
Talent Acquisition Leaders
Kristi Veitch, Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Intouch Group
Tech-know Geeks
Nelson Figueiredo, VP, Director or Technology, Ogilvy Health
Steve Jensen, VP/Chief Technology Officer, Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions
Alfred Whitehead, EVP Applied Sciences, Klick Health
Transformational Leaders
Julie Hurvitz Aliaga, Senior Vice President, Social Media, CMI/Compas
Todd Billingsley, Director Business & Leadership Development, Boehringer Ingelheim
Peter Bowman, Associate Director of Neurodevelopment Marketing, Takeda
Mike Collette, Founder and CEO, PatientPoint
Maria DeBoer, Director, Worldwide Oncology Commercialization – Pan Tumor and Branding, Bristol Myers Squibb
Kristine Flemister, PharmD, President, Xcenda
Dorothy Gemmell, Head of Commercial, Capsule
Bret Glass, Director, Hematology-Oncology, Value & Segment Marketing, Bristol Myers Squibb
Greg Lewis, Managing Partner/President, Calcium
Claire Loran, Senior Manager, Marketing Operations, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Amy Muse, U.S. Oncology Franchise Head – Lung Cancer, Takeda Oncology
Alina Nevradakis, Senior Manager, Amgen
Kristin Sherman, Chief Operating Officer, VMS BioMarketing
Steve Silvestro, Chief Commercial Officer, OptimizeRx
Timothy R. Wright, Chief Executive Officer, MiMedx Group Inc.
About PM360
PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.
The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.
By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.
Contact:
Andrew Matthius
Senior Editor
PM360
646-300-8113