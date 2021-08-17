ORANGE, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PMB, one of the nation's leading healthcare real estate owners and developers across the continuum of care, announced that it has finalized a transaction with Providence St. Joseph Hospital to develop the Helen Caloggero Women's & Family Center on the campus of Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. PMB will start demolition for the 137,000-square-foot center in August 2021.
St. Joseph Hospital is one of 52 hospitals within Providence health system, the third largest not-for-profit health system in the United States.
Mark D. Toothacre, President of San Diego-based PMB, said, "We are pleased to complete the deal with Providence to develop a new healthcare facility. This is the first step in our partnership to bring high-quality, multi-faceted women's and children's wellness programs to the greater Orange community."
He added, "The women's and family center will provide many benefits for local residents and physician tenants. It will be very accessible and conveniently located on the St. Joseph Hospital campus and near the CHOC Children's Hospital. Plus tenants will have the opportunity to become investor/owners in the building."
The four-story medical office building (MOB), to be located at 363 S. Main St., will house a wide range of services and amenities. These include mother and baby assessment center, maternal diabetes and wellness, maternal fetal testing, pelvic health & rehab, perinatal education, OB/GYN clinical offices, pediatric clinical offices, certified midwives, women's mental health services, conference / education rooms, birthing center, wellness, a pharmacy and a Blue Bowl Superfoods outlet. Visitors and tenants also will have access to a convenient underground parking garage.
The architect for the project is the Orange County, Calif., office of Boulder Associates, and the general contractor is Snyder Langston, which is based in Irvine, Calif. San Diego-based PMB RES will serve as the property manager, and PMB and Madison Marquette will handle leasing. The women's and family center is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.
For leasing information, please contact Eileen Doody of Madison Marquette at 949.390.5506 or eileen.doody@madisonmarquette.com or Jake Dinnen of PMB at 858.888.0943 or jdinnen@pmbllc.com.
About Providence St. Joseph Hospital
Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, California is a nationally recognized, 463-bed, not-for-profit Catholic hospital founded in 1929 by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange. Fully accredited by The Joint Commission and designated as a Magnet hospital for nursing excellence, St. Joseph Hospital's reputation for clinical excellence and compassionate, family-centered care draws patients from all over the United States. St. Joseph Hospital is part of Providence, a health system serving in 52 hospitals with a comprehensive range of services across Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington. For more information visit http://www.providence.org/locations/st-joseph-hospital-orange.
About PMB
PMB's mission is to improve healthcare delivery, effect change and positively impact communities. As a healthcare real estate developer focused on the continuum of care, PMB can provide the infrastructure to cure disease, heal families and empower the greatest minds in the industry. Healthcare is in our DNA. Our company is 100 percent focused on healthcare real estate across the continuum of care – from community-centric health and wellness to health-focused seniors housing, outpatient, inpatient and post-acute care. PMB has developed over 100 facilities to date representing approximately 5.5 million square feet. The firm owns and manages 66 medical facilities comprising over 4.2 million square feet. For more information, please visit http://www.pmbllc.com or our blog at https://pmbllc.com/pmb-signs-deal-with-providence-st-joseph-hospital-to-develop-new-on-campus-medical-building-in-orange-ca.
Media Contact
Heather Williams, PMB, +1 (858) 794-1900, HWilliams@pmbllc.com
SOURCE PMB