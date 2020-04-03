NEW YORK, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- POC HbA1C Testing Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030 report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global POC HbA1C Testing market.
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the POC HbA1C testing market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global POC HbA1C testing market report to 2030 report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers the following chapters
1. Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report.
2. Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.
3. Introduction – This section gives the segmentation of the POC HbA1C testing market by geography and segmentation by product, by technology and by end-user covered in this report.
4. Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the POC HbA1C testing market. This chapter includes different devices covered in the report and basic definitions.
5. Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the POC HbA1C testing industry supply chain.
6. Product Analysis – The product analysis section of the report describes the leading products in the market along with key features and differentiators for those products.
7. Customer Information – This chapter covers recent customers' trends/preferences in the global POC HbA1C testing market.
8. Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the POC HbA1C testing market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.
9. Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2015 – 2019) and forecast (2019 – 2023, 2025F, 2030F) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and restrain the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.
10. Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2015 – 2023, 2025F, 2030F) and analysis for different segments in the market.
11. Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2015 – 2019), forecast (2019 – 2023, 2025F, 2030F) market value and growth and market share comparison by region.
12. Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region's market size (2019), historic and forecast (2015 – 2023, 2025F, 2030F) market values, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa).
13. Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global POC HbA1C testing market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.
14. Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.
15. Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.
16. Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations, currencies and research inquiries used in this report.
Markets Covered:
By Type Of Product: Consumables; Instruments
By Technology: Turbidimetric Inhibition Immunoassay; Affinity Binding Chromatography; Ion-Exchange HPLC; Enzymatic Assay; Others
By End-User: Physician Office/Outpatient Center; Home Care; Hospitals; Others
Companies Mentioned: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Siemens Healthineers AG; Menarini Group; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; ARKRAY Inc.
Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA and Australia
Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa
Time series: Five years historic and forecast.
Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita
Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.
Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.
Reasons to Purchase
• Outperform competitors using accurate up to date demand-side dynamics information.
• Identify growth segments for investment.
• Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and the drivers and restraints on the market.
• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.
• Stay abreast of the latest customer and market research findings
• Benchmark performance against key competitors.
• Develop strategies based on likely future developments.
• Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.
• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis
• Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.
