FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Pocatello Police Department of Pocatello, Idaho has launched a custom application developed by Lighthouse Health & Wellness through a scholarship provided by NCPCV. The application is designed to provide health resources and support for first responders and their families.
The Pocatello Police Department Prioritizes Officer Health
Officer health and safety are top priority for the Pocatello Police Department. The department is always looking for the best ways to help officers manage the day-to-day challenges of the job and to truly thrive. The custom Lighthouse app will make it easy for department employees to access vital information and make even better use of the resources they already have in place. Lighthouse Health and Wellness is confident that the launch of this custom application will play a key role in supporting the continued success of health and safety initiatives at the Pocatello Police Department.
Scholarship Resources Provided by NCPCV
Pocatello Police Department's application was provided by a scholarship offered by The National Center for Prevention of Community Violence (NCPCV), covering a one-year subscription to a customized Lighthouse Health & Wellness mobile app and web-portal. NCPCV received a 2020 grant from Motorola Solutions Foundation in generous support of this project. Motorola Solutions Foundation awards grants each year to organizations, such as Destination Imagination, which support and advance public safety programs and technology and engineering education initiatives.
Lighthouse Health & Wellness – Supporting First Responder's Wellbeing
Lighthouse Health & Wellness is an in-hand, on-demand, 100% confidential health and wellness platform. The apps give public safety employees easy access to their agency's existing health and wellness programs, as well as to a growing library of the latest educational health and wellness information and tools—all tailored to the unique needs of those working in public safety. Custom mobile applications include access to the evolving Lighthouse Library of educational content, the agency's existing wellness resources, a customizable event calendar, peer support toolbox, therapist locator, and more.
Public Safety Officers Need Support – Now More Than Ever
With the overwhelming rise in job-related stress, growing media scrutiny, increased focus on public safety suicides, and the reality and fear of senseless line-of-duty deaths, it is more important than ever that all first responders have access to health and wellness resources. Lighthouse is accessible on the web as well as via iOS and Android applications. This puts the tools public safety officers need literally at their fingertips. If you or your organization would like to know how you can support wellness initiatives at the Pocatello Police Department or at your own local agency, we encourage you to reach out to us at https://www.lighthousehw.org/contact.
About Lighthouse Health & Wellness
Lighthouse Health & Wellness is a public benefit corporation with the stated mission of ensuring that every public safety agency in the nation can provide its employees and their families with confidential and anonymous access to health and wellness resources. Lighthouse H&W accomplishes this through mobile app and web portal platforms, powered by Apex Mobile. This technology provides our nation's first responders private access to culturally competent, cutting edge health and wellness information and resources. For more information about Lighthouse Health & Wellness and their first responder health and wellness programs call 949-305-7008 or go to https://www.lighthousehw.org.
About National Center For Prevention of Community Violence
The National Center For Prevention of Community Violence is a nonprofit with extensive experience providing evidence-based programming. NCPCV's AC4P-Policing program uses an innovative approach to providing comprehensive, culturally competent training and tools to foster wellness among public safety. For more information visit http://www.ncpcv.org.
