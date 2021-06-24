ST. LOUIS, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Podiatry Growth Partners ("PGP"), a leading management and growth partner to podiatry clinics throughout the country, today announced strategic partnerships with Step Lively Foot and Ankle Centers ("Step Lively") (http://www.steplivelyfootandankle.com) and Feet First Podiatry ("Feet First"), two leading podiatry practices in Columbus, Ohio.
Led by Doctors Timothy Holmes and Richard Weiner, Step Lively's four doctors provide first-class foot and ankle care to patients at five Columbus-area locations. Feet First Podiatry, led by Doctor Eugene Zoog, similarly provides the highest quality patient care to the Columbus market with its two doctors at its two locations. Both practices are committed to growth plans that will allow them to serve more patients in the coming years.
"Our team of physicians are proud to partner with Podiatry Growth Partners and its growing team of foot and ankle care leaders in Central Ohio," said Dr. Holmes. "We are thrilled to join forces with other fantastic Columbus doctors and leverage the pool of resources that PGP provides to further elevate patient care in our community."
Dr. Zoog added, "Feet First Podiatry is excited to join Podiatry Growth Partners and its syndicate of leading physicians. This partnership will allow us to continue to provide excellent patient care while also investing in new equipment and additional services as well."
"The Step Lively and Feet First teams will be fantastic additions to the PGP family of practices," said David Weiss, Chief Executive Officer of Podiatry Growth Partners. "These practices are leaders in one of the fastest growing and most economically resilient markets in the country. Its doctors and staff are dedicated professionals who abide by the highest professional and ethical standards. With PGP's assistance, Step Lively and Feet First will continue along their successful paths -- and will add new capabilities, too."
Weiss continued, "With partnerships with leading practices in Denver, Louisville, and Columbus, PGP is well on the way to building the preeminent national, integrated group of podiatry practices in the country. If you are a growth-oriented podiatrist who is interested in exploring a partnership with Podiatry Growth Partners, please email us at info@podiatry-partners.com."
About Podiatry Growth Partners
Based in St. Louis, Missouri, and backed by private equity investors Compass Group Equity Partners (http://www.cgep.com), VSS (http://www.vss.com), Siguler Guff (http://www.sigulerguff.com), and SunGate Capital, Podiatry Growth Partners is a leading growth partner to podiatry clinics throughout the country. The Company is actively seeking to partner with growth-oriented independent podiatrists and podiatry groups. For more information about joining the Podiatry Growth Partners team, please visit http://www.podiatry-partners.com.
Media Contact
David Weiss, Podiatry Growth Partners, +1 (314) 384-1124, david@podiatry-partners.com
SOURCE Podiatry Growth Partners