DENVER and ST. LOUIS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Podiatry Growth Partners ("PGP"), a leading management and growth partner to podiatry clinics throughout the country, today announced a strategic partnership with Colorado Podiatry Consultants (http://www.cpcdenver.com), a leading podiatry practice in Denver, Colorado.
Led by Doctors Michael Zyzda and Olivia Stransky, Coloardo Podiatry Consultants has been providing high quality podiatry services to its patients for nearly 40 years.
As Dr. Cynthia Oberholtzer-Classen, the founder of Denver-based Podiatry Associates and Chief Medical Officer of Podiatry Growth Partners, put it: "We are really excited Dr. Zyzda and Dr. Stransky are joining the Podiatry Growth Partners family. Dr. Zyzda has been a source of outstanding podiatric medicine for the Denver community for many years. I have known Dr. Stransky since her residency at Presbyterian St. Luke's Hospital and have seen her grow into a tremendous provider of podiatric medicine. This partnership will allow Podiatry Associates to continue to expand its footprint within the Denver Metro area while continuing to provide only the highest level of patient care."
Doctors Zyzda and Stransky added, "We are thrilled to be a part of Podiatry Growth Partners. The opportunity to grow, incorporate new technology, and be part of a larger community will allow us to improve our level of patient care. Colorado Podiatry Consultants has been providing excellence in foot and ankle medicine for nearly 40 years, and PGP is the perfect partner for our continued growth."
"We are pleased and fortunate to welcome Dr. Zyzda and Dr. Stransky to our team," said Mike Classen, Chief Operating Officer and President of the Rocky Mountain Region of Podiatry Growth Partners. "With practices like Colorado Podiatry Consultants, we are building the preeminent integrated group of podiatry practices in Colorado and beyond. If you are a growth-oriented podiatrist who is interested in exploring a partnership with us, please email us at info@podiatry-partners.com."
About Podiatry Growth Partners
Based in St. Louis, Missouri, and backed by private equity investors Compass Group Equity Partners (http://www.cgep.com), VSS (http://www.vss.com), Siguler Guff (http://www.sigulerguff.com), and SunGate Capital, Podiatry Growth Partners is a leading growth partner to podiatry clinics throughout the country. The Company is actively seeking to partner with growth-oriented independent podiatrists and podiatry groups. For more information about joining the Podiatry Growth Partners team, please visit http://www.podiatry-partners.com.
Media Contact
David Weiss, Podiatry Growth Partners, +1 (314) 384-1124, david@podiatry-partners.com
SOURCE Podiatry Growth Partners