AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Point Health, a digital health tech startup in Austin, TX, has announced the addition of Doug Bain as Chief Growth Officer to its executive leadership team. In this role, Bain will drive growth through key partnerships, execute a dynamic and results-focused account and business development strategy, and identify strategic markets for Point Health products and services.
Bain brings more than 20 years of executive experience with an emphasis on revenue growth within the healthcare space. Bain is not only valued for accelerating the growth of healthcare portfolio companies for private equity but is also a seasoned operator with expertise ranging from consultant for a start-up founder to a Fortune 100 leadership executive. Bain is recognized for being especially effective at driving growth in challenging conditions including bringing new innovations to market and optimizing sales organizations.
Prior to joining Point Health, Bain was the Chief Growth Officer at Adhere Health and has previously held key roles at Sales Benchmark Index, eyeQ, and CVS Caremark.
"I am thrilled to join Point Health's team. I believe in its mission to make healthcare easy to find, easy to understand, and easier to afford - something that has been elusive for as long as I've been involved in healthcare. I believe Point Health has the right team, background, and technology to address this challenge, and can't wait to help the company grow and expand," said Bain.
"Doug is bringing years of valuable experience with him," said Matt Dale, CEO of Point Health. "We feel lucky to have him join our team to lead our efforts in securing key partnerships."
Bain holds a bachelor's degree from Rice University and received Executive Education from The University of Texas.
About Point Health
Point Health is an Austin, Texas-based digital health startup paving the way for major changes in the healthcare industry, primarily through our Smart Healthcare Platform. Our suite of services combines powerful navigation services, shop-and-compare tools, personalized assistance, and the largest, most flexible selection of cash-pay providers in America on a single, intuitive platform. The healthcare system in the U.S. is confusing to navigate, but Point Health is guiding patients towards healthcare that is easier to find, understand, and afford. To learn more visit: https://www.pointhealth.com/
Media Contact
Steven Cutbirth, Point Health, +1 (281) 381-9856, scutbirth@pointhealth.com
SOURCE Point Health