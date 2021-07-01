TWINSBURG, Ohio, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Richter, a leader in the long-term post-acute care industry, has been selected by healthcare software provider PointClickCare as one of four organizations comprising the EPP Alliance, a group of experts in emergency preparedness and disaster recovery. PointClickCare has assembled the EPP Alliance as part of its Emergency Preparedness Program to address the urgent need for healthcare providers to better ensure the health and safety of their staff and residents.
"We are thrilled that PointClickCare has chosen us to be a strategic partner within the EPP Alliance," said Richter President and CEO Jennifer Richter. "Our organizations share a commitment to helping providers enhance outcomes within every aspect of their organizations and to achieving the ultimate goal of protecting the health and safety of those who live and work in a long-term post-acute care environment."
Richter was selected because of its ingenuity and expertise in emergency and disaster recovery planning within the long-term post-acute care industry. Richter is well-positioned to be a valuable contributor to the Emergency Preparedness Program, which delivers continuous updates and resources and results in the following benefits for long-term care providers:
- The safety and wellness of residents and staff
- The connectivity and ability to communicate with family members and vendors
- The confidence in being prepared with a proper crisis-readiness process
- The ability to get back to normal faster with the right disaster recovery protocols
To learn more about the Emergency Preparedness Program, please go to https://pointclickcare.com/campaign/emergency-preparedness/.
About Richter
Led by a CPA and staffed with a team of over 80 experienced professionals, Richter is the trusted industry leader in long-term post-acute care (LTPAC) clinical consulting, healthcare accounting, EHR implementation and outsourced revenue cycle management.
Richter serves the entire LTPAC spectrum—from small and midsize organizations through large, multi-facility, multi-state groups. Our LTPAC expertise spans healthcare operations, clinical protocol, regulation and compliance, accounting, technology, financial and revenue cycle management. We continually review the latest regulatory issues to keep clients up to date on changes and best practices that affect the operational efficiencies and outcomes of LTPAC providers nationwide. Through our blog, webinars, newsletters, industry updates and speaking engagements, we challenge our clients to grow within the industry, and we provide customized solutions at every point along the continuum of care to help them Enhance Outcomes in all the ways that matter.
