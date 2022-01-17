NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The polysomnography market value is set to grow by USD 136.42 million, progressing at a CAGR of 5.71% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.
The market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period with the rising global geriatric population and the adoption of sedentary lifestyles. By 2040, about 15% of the total population in Asia is expected to be aged over 65 years. Also, the rate of obesity in Asia is progressing rapidly. The incidence of obesity reached epidemic levels in 2017, with more than 900 million being overweight in the region. The rising prevalence of such conditions globally is increasing the number of patients with fat deposits in the upper airway tract, which obstructs breathing and causes OSA. All these factors are creating significant growth opportunities for market players.
Polysomnography Market: Increasing prevalence of sleep apnea, especially OSA
OSA is one of the highly prevalent types of sleep apnea. In 2018, the condition affected about 930-940 million people globally. The condition causes serious sleep disruption among individuals. It obstructs breathing during sleep and lowers the oxygen levels in the blood, causing the buildup of carbon dioxide. The condition is more prevalent in individuals who are obese and aged over 60 years. Considering the rapid growth in the global geriatric population, the prevalence of the condition is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period. This will increase the demand for polysomnography and related devices and hence drive the growth of the market.
Regional Market Analysis
With 41% of the growth originating from North America, the region will record a faster growth rate during 2020-2025.
The growth of the polysomnography market in North America is majorly driven by the rising incidence of sleep disorders such as sleep apnea among individuals in the US. The region is home to several leading vendors of polysomnography devices, such as Natus Medical Inc. (Natus Medical), Cadwell Industries, ResMed, Neurovirtual, Cleveland Medical Devices Inc. (Cleveland Medical Devices), and Vyaire Medical Inc. (Vyaire Medical). In addition, the increasing geriatric population, especially in the US will significantly contribute to the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.
Polysomnography Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the polysomnography market by application (hospitals, sleep clinics and diagnostic laboratories, ASCs, and homecare).
The demand for polysomnography devices was significant from the hospitals segment in 2021. Hospitals are sufficiently equipped with all the latest and most advanced machines compared to other healthcare facilities. Moreover, the availability of specialized technicians and equipment for the treatment of patients with sleep disorders and other serious health issues such as obstructive respiratory issues, cardiac issues, or obesity are driving the growth of the segment.
