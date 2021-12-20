WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sleeping represents a full third of the average person's lifespan. But 70% of American adults don't sleep well at least once a month, and 11% don't get enough sleep each and every night.(1) Poor sleep patterns are strongly associated with cardiovascular issues. A recent large observational study linked poor sleep scores to atrial fibrillation or flutter, bradyarrhythmia, and ventricular arrythmias.(2) But poor heart health can also cause sleep disturbances(3), creating a vicious cycle of progressively worsening overall health. Stuart Long, CEO of the leading digital health company InfoBionic, says, "The problem with heart issues during sleep is that many if not most people won't know they have something going on. After all, they're asleep! The new generation of remote cardiac monitoring technology solves this problem by allowing for continuous monitoring, so physicians know almost immediately when a cardiac event occurs, even if it's in the middle of the night."
Remote cardiac monitoring tech has already been instrumental in saving lives. Just this year, Mayo Clinic doctors were puzzled by a patient's symptoms of lightheadedness and dizzy spells. Initial tests didn't reveal any underlying cardiac issues, so the man, Dan O'Bryan, was referred to a cardiac specialist who recommended mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring. Dan received InfoBionic's MoMe® Kardia device.(4)
The first night wearing MoMe® Kardia, the device alerted Dan's doctors that his heart stopped beating for several seconds while he was sleeping. This occurred multiple times, quickly leading Dan to the emergency department and, eventually, the operating room for pacemaker implantation. Dan's physicians reported that their ability to log in to the mobile heart monitor to see heart rate trends in near-real time was critical for getting Dan the treatment he needed. Offsite monitoring of Dan's information helped him and his care team act immediately when problems were identified.(4)
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 35% of Americans get less than seven hours of sleep every night.(5) In terms of heart health, this means that a full third of American adults are at higher risk for a variety of cardiovascular problems, such as:
- High blood pressure
- Chest pain
- Coronary artery disease
- Heart failure
- Heart attack
- Irregular heartbeat
- Stroke(6)
Tips for a Better Night's Sleep
Fortunately, it's possible to improve sleep quality and boost heart health. People can take many sensible steps to help them sleep better:
1. Avoiding caffeine after 3 or 4p.m.
2. Not taking irregular or long daytime naps
3. Getting on a regular sleep schedule
4. Staying away from alcohol before bed
5. Getting regular exercise, just not before bed
6. Investing in a good quality bed, mattress, and pillow
7. Not using electronic devices for an hour or two before bed(7)
Preventing Sleep-Related Heart Health Problems Sooner
Remote cardiac monitoring technology has become integrated into modern medical care, thanks, in part, to COVID-19. As such, these tools can help doctors identify heart problems sooner. Sleep-related health problems are generally easier to manage when identified quickly, plus the total cost of care is usually lower the sooner treatment starts. This is especially important if a person has an issue like arrhythmia while sleeping. The monitoring capabilities of these devices work 24/7, immediately alerting medical professionals to problems as they occur.
While taking steps to get a better night's sleep is still a good idea, technologies like remote cardiac monitoring devices can act as an extra precaution, monitoring potential cardiac patients throughout the day and night for any sign of trouble.
Long says, "We know poor sleep can induce or cause heart issues, but heart problems you may not even know you have can also influence the quality of your sleep. If people have trouble sleeping, it's worth consulting with your physician and possibly using a remote cardiac monitoring device to evaluate them for heart issues. That way they can be addressed sooner, and the person's overall quality of life can improve."
