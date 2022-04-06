The three maritime organizations have already raised more than $43,000 for Ukraine relief efforts through CHC: Creating Healthier Communities
ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, CHC: Creating Healthier Communities announced a new partnership with The Port of Virginia, Virginia Maritime Association, and the International Longshoremen's Association to aid those suffering during the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. These three maritime organizations created a custom giving campaign with CHC for their association members and employees and have already raised more than $43,000.
"It is important to be able to help the Ukrainian people, so many of whom are in an unimaginably difficult situation right now," said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of The Virginia Port Authority. "It's human nature to want to help, so we have put the groundwork in place for the port team to take action and give to an important, very worthy cause. The Port of Virginia hopes this effort can provide some relief to those who really need it."
To make a positive impact on the world and live their value of helpfulness, The Port of Virginia, Virginia Maritime Association, and the International Longshoremen's Association chose to respond to the Ukraine humanitarian crisis by supporting direct service nonprofit organizations offering health services, care packages, food, water, hygiene kits, and safety, especially for those most vulnerable, like children.
"Over 10 million Ukrainians have been displaced by the invasion of their country," stated David White, executive director of the Virginia Maritime Association. "The need for the basic necessities of life, medical care, and other services exceeds the imagination. Seeking to help beyond our financial contribution, the VMA is utilizing our extensive outreach to encourage our maritime community to give generously to these relief efforts for the people of Ukraine."
"On behalf of the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA), we are honored to join our Maritime partners and CHC in support of the citizens of Ukraine who are suffering as a result of an aggressive and shameful invasion of their country by Russia," said Thomas "Tommy" M. Little, co-chairman, international vice president, International Longshoremen's Association, AFL-CIO. "We will continue to join forces with industries and organizations to fight against injustice, because injustice to some is injustice to all."
"The Port of Virginia, Virginia Maritime Association, and the International Longshoremen's Association generously stepped up to help the Ukrainian people during this humanitarian crisis," said Shelley Hayes, chief engagement officer at CHC: Creating Healthier Communities. "We're thankful for their leadership, standing with Ukraine, and their willingness to take action by donating and mobilizing their network."
To join this Ukraine relief effort, please visit https://give.chcimpact.org/p/portva_ukraine to donate securely by credit card to one or all five of the nonprofits delivering direct aid for those impacted.
About CHC: Creating Healthier Communities
CHC: Creating Healthier Communities brings nonprofits, businesses, and communities together around a shared commitment to better health and wellbeing. For more than 65 years, CHC has worked with partners to address the barriers to good health and equity and create resilient communities where everyone can thrive. CHC's role is to advance equity, enhance the capacity of nonprofit organizations, connect and convene diverse stakeholders, and harness collective resources and programs to activate collaborations that address root causes, increase impact, and improve the health of our communities. Join us at chcimpact.org or @chcimpact.
About The Virginia Port Authority
The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VPA owns and through its private operating subsidiary, Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia helps to create more than 400,000 jobs and generates $92 billion in total economic impact throughout the Commonwealth on an annual basis. For more information, please visit http://www.portofvirginia.com.
About the VMA:
The Virginia Maritime Association (VMA) continues to promote, protect, and encourage international and domestic commerce through Virginia's Ports since 1920 through advocacy, industry intelligence distribution, and networking events. With a membership of over 450 companies from maritime and supply chain sectors, employing over 70,000 Virginians, the Virginia Maritime Association is widely recognized as "The Voice of Port Industries," the premier business organization to enhance competitiveness and promote commerce through Virginia's ports.
For more information: http://www.VAmaritime.com
