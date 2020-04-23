Portola_Logo.jpg
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.® (NASDAQ: PTLA) today announced that it will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and provide a general business overview, on Monday, May 11, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT).

Conference Call Details
The live conference call on Monday, May 11, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET, can be accessed by phone by calling (844) 452-6828 from the United States and Canada or 1 (765) 507-2588 internationally and using the passcode 9579507. The webcast can be accessed live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.portola.com. It will be archived for 30 days following the call.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Portola Pharmaceuticals is a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could significantly advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic conditions. The Company's first two commercialized products are Andexxa® [coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo], marketed in Europe as Ondexxya® (andexanet alfa), and Bevyxxa® (betrixaban). The company also is advancing cerdulatinib, a SYK/JAK inhibitor being developed for the treatment of hematologic cancers. Founded in 2003 in South San Francisco, California, Portola has operations in the United States and Europe.

 

