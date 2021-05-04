SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fast Company announced today that Positive Product Design™ was selected as a finalist in the Wellness Category of their 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards.
Positive Product Design is a new method for creating positive technology that helps people realize their full potential. Originally developed by Courtney Bigony (MAPP) at 15Five, Positive Product Design helps businesses be a force for good by combining the leveraged impact of technology with the latest science of thriving and human needs.
"The problem of negative technology has lacked a true solution until now. Positive Product Design changes the relationship between technology and the people who use it," explains creator, Courtney Bigony. "Positive Product Design with the Human Potential Index, which is currently the most complete measure of human potential, can measurably unlock human potential at scale through technology."
Now in its fifth year, Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards honor the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across transportation, education, food, wellness, technology, and more.
"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020."
"Science shows that people need to feel psychologically safe and secure," explains Bigony. "They need to experience autonomy, freedom, and a sense of control; they need to feel like they belong and feel seen and valued; they need to be aware of their unique strengths and leverage those strengths in all areas of life; they need to continually grow and develop, set intrinsically motivated goals, and make progress on meaningful work; they need to feel their life has purpose and that they contribute to something greater than the self. Positive Product Design brings this science to life through technology and helps tech designers build products that are for the greater good."
The Human Potential Index, developed alongside leading self-actualization scientist, Dr. Scott Barry Kaufman, will be completely free to the public this year and will help tech creators put Positive Product Design into action. Used together, Positive Product Design and HPI will allow Silicon Valley tech companies to co-create the modern human potential movement and unlock human potential at scale through technology.
About the World Changing Ideas Awards:
World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.
About Positive Product Design:
Positive Product Design is a new method for creating positive technology that helps people realize their full potential. Created by Courtney Bigony at 15Five to help their mission of unlocking the potential of every member of the global workforce, PPD helps business be a force for good. By combining the leveraged impact of technology with the latest science of thriving and human needs, Positive Product Design helps business be a force for good and create a world where every person has the opportunity to realize their full potential. Find out more at http://www.positiveproductdesign.com
Media Contact
Courtney Bigony, Positive Product Design, +1 (415) 497-7152, courtney@positiveproductdesign.com
Laura Kramer, (415) 562-8609, laura@positiveproductdesign.com
SOURCE Positive Product Design