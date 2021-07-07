GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Published by Australian Spinal Research Foundation and the McCoy Press.
Meniere's Disease is to dizziness what Migraine is to a headache. It has the potential to be far more intense and life interrupting, with sufferers dealing with vertigo, tinnitus, in-ear pressure and hearing loss. This has the potential to greatly impact the way they carry out day-to-day tasks during episodes. What has chiropractic to do with an inner ear problem? A recent research report has looked at one specific cause: an upper cervical subluxation complex as a result of concussion/whiplash trauma.
The peer reviewed paper, "Resolution of Vertigo, Restored Hearing & Improved Quality of Life in a patient with Meniere's Disease & Failed Craniectomy: A Case Report & Review of the Literature," published in the Journal of Upper Cervical Chiropractic Research, Vol. 2, 2021 looked at 1,000 patients over the course of 20 years. All patients were managed using a cervical specific protocol, with the same set of objective measurements used to establish the existence of the subluxation in all 1,000 cases. The example patient got relief for six months from brain surgery (see photo) to release excess cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) that is manufactured in the brain. The patient returns for an examination at Burcon Chiropractic Research Institute every six months. The upper cervical specific adjustment has held for three years. The nonsurgical procedure opens the kink between the head and the neck, the craniocervical junction (CCJ), releasing the backed up fluid from the base of the skull, which has worked its way into the inner ear over an average of fifteen years after their head/neck trauma.
This theory was first suggested by Michael Flanagan, D.C. over thirty years ago. It was first published by Burcon in 1999. It was proven by upright MRI invented by Damadian, M.D. and demonstrated by Scott Rosa, D.C. in 2015, the same year Burcon presented to seven hundred ear surgeons in Rome at the 7th International Symposium on Meniere's Disease. The Italian government funded research that proved his theory right finding that the blood flow through the vertebral artery was impeded by an average of 40% in the involved ear. Additionally, surgery and upper cervical care were shown equally effective in managing the problem. He has been invited to present in Shanghai, China at the 8th Symposium next year.
After earning a pre med four degree and four year grad degree to become a chiropractor, it takes an additional year of post grad work to get certified in an upper cervical specialty. There are ten different techniques, half using the hands, half using a variety of instruments. All are safe and effective. Burcon Cervical Specific Protocol utilizes both, the hands and instruments. Unlike other techniques, both the upper and lower neck are analyzed and adjusted if necessary. It takes yet another year to obtain this certification.
Interestingly, all 1,000 consecutive patients under the researcher's care were medically diagnosed with Meniere's Disease (MD) and had also suffered a whiplash. This lead researcher Dr. Michael Burcon, a leading voice on the topic of chiropractic and MD, to comment that the connection was unlikely to be coincidental. Ninety seven percent got their vertigo under control and thirty percent got their hearing restored, proven by independent hearing tests, in three months or less. Only one of the one thousand ever vomited during an attack again. "Furthermore," he remarked, "ninety per cent having a listing of posterior and inferior towards the opposite side of the effected ear is significant."
Here is an example of a recent patient, Rhydon Mays. "As a provider to the family, Meniere's can even be difficult to deal with. But let me give you a little hope. Four months ago, I embarked on a remarkable journey that started with Dr Michael T Burcon in Grand Rapids at the Burcon Chiropractic Research Institute. This gentleman is THE leading researcher of MD. He has completely turned my life around. The biggest and most valuable thing he did for me that he can do for you is to help us understand what is actually happening. In four months, I've had two episodes of <1 on a 0-10 scale of vertigo. Both lasting about an hour. Before that, I had 2 years of just barely getting through life, scared to drive, always bumping into stuff."
"My wife and kids constantly worried about me and it put a very intense strain on our family and my wife and I's relationship. Now all she can do is brag about how 'she got her husband back'! Every night and every morning, I hear Dr Burcon's name in her prayers. He has given us our life back. Now keep in mind, Meniere's Disease is a very subjective disease, but having the knowledge of what is going on with you is half the battle. Dr Mike is a MD walking encyclopedia! I hope he hangs out on the earth many more years. There are so many to help."
