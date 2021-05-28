TORRANCE, Calif., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After more than two years in development, the answer to good posture is finally here:
The Posture Reminder T-Shirt is a comfortable, fashionable short-sleeve T-shirt that gently reminds and trains the wearer to maintain proper posture, and in the process helps eliminate the body aches, back and neck pains, muscle fatigue, rounded shoulders, forward head posture, and potbelly that often develop as the result of practicing poor posture. The innovative T-shirt derives its posture-perfecting power from a network of interwoven elastic bands arranged according to the human muscle map to optimally position and support muscles and joints.
"Wearing the Posture Reminder T-Shirt is like having a personal "posture coach" gently training and guiding you throughout the day to maintain an optimal, healthy posture," says Mohsen Ahangarani, co-developer of the shirt.
The Posture Reminder T-Shirt is a project that Mohsen and his friend Cristiano began to develop more than 2 years ago due to concern over Mohsen's bad posture -- a direct result of gaming and working with computers for more than 8 hours a day for 20+ years. Over time, some of Mohsen's muscles had become greatly overused and other muscles had become badly underused, seriously affecting his posture.
'I purchased and tried many different posture-correcting products over the years and found none to be very effective, let alone comfortable. Some looked too weird to wear in public," says Mohsen.
Fed up with the lack of options, Mohsen and Cristiano decided to develop their own posture-correcting device.
Together with an R&D lab based in Tunisia, they conducted research, trials, and testing to develop a wearable product that was not only clinically effective but was also comfortable and stylish.
"Our main objective was not to design something that imposes and forces the body to stay in a specific position, because that is not comfortable and can be very annoying, but to make a product that can teach the body and remind it to move and keep proper position and reset the muscle memories to stay in a correct posture," says Mohsen.
The Posture Reminder T-Shirt is made exactly with this idea, using elastic bandages to stimulate the muscles and body sensors with a light pressure to make the muscles react and move to the correct position.
Launched on Kickstarter May 19th, the shirt reached its $5,000 funding goal three days later on May 24th.
Kickstarter pre-order with $95 pledge
Early bird special while supplies last with $75 pledge
Sizes available for men: S, M, L, XL
Sizes available for women: XS, S, M, L, XL
More information at https://posturetee.com/
Media Contact
Mohsen Ahangarani, M2A Solutions, Inc., 800-700-3714, mohsen@m2asolutions.com
SOURCE Posture Reminder T-Shirt