HAYWARD, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Potrero Medical, innovator of the Accuryn Monitoring System, announced today that it has accepted an invitation to present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Joe Urban, Potrero's Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to virtually present on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

About Potrero Medical

Potrero Medical, Inc. is a predictive health company transforming patient care by focusing on Precision Medicine through accurate fluid management and predictive analytics; providing actionable data insights that enable early detection of critical illnesses including acute kidney injury (AKI). Potrero Medical was founded with a mission to improve patient care and save health systems money with the latest advances in artificial intelligence and sensors. Potrero Medical is headquartered in Hayward, CA. For more information, visit www.potreromed.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/potrero-medical-to-present-at-40th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301454255.html

SOURCE Potrero Medical, Inc.

