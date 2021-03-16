RICHLAND, Wash., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Poverty Dignified, Inc. dba VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS PINK: PVDG) has selected Bay Capital as its investment banking company of record. New York Bay Capital was awarded the VirExit Technologies, Inc. account due to its significant expertise in the healthcare, lifestyle, technology, and other related verticals.
Headquartered in Richland, Washington, VirExit Technologies, Inc. is a fast-growing public company focused on providing solutions for safer living in uncertain times. With a mission to "make the world a safer place with innovative and effective technologies," VirExit Technologies, Inc. looks to screen, vet, and sell stellar technologies that provide both the business-to-business and the business-to-consumer markets with products that enhance our health and physical safety.
"We are thrilled to be working with New York Bay Capital," said James C. Katzaroff, President and CEO, Poverty Dignified, Inc. "As purveyors of smart hygiene, our goal is to equip the world with the tools it needs to prevent the spread of transmissible disease. Our mission is not only to help us return to our normal lives, but to help prevent the future spread of any illness, disease or bacteria which may present a risk to anyone. Every product in our market is fully vetted, tested, and selected based on our stringent criteria. We selected New York Bay Capital because their values, history, and mission are consistent with ours."
New York Bay Capital (http://www.nybaycapital.com) is a New York-based boutique cross-border firm experienced in providing financial advisory services in connection with mergers, acquisitions and capital raising initiatives primarily for foreign clients. The firm serves the growing demand for independent, partner-level advice by clients.
"We are very pleased that Poverty Dignified, Inc. will be working with New York Capital," said Joseph J. Ceccarelli, General Counsel and Executive Vice President for New York Bay Capital.
NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements that include the words believes, expects, anticipate or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.
About Poverty Dignified, Inc.
Poverty Dignified, Inc. (PVDG) is a diversified company with ownership of Sun Ovens, Inc., a company that decades ago, pioneered solar oven technology and produces, markets, and sells solar ovens and accessories. In 2020, PVDG acquired the registered brand, VirExit Technologies, Inc., along with other related intellectual property owned and developed by Patrick Netter. The VirExit brand pioneers innovative, effective, ethical, and safe products within the antiviral space. Also, during 2020, PVDG purchased Safer Place Technologies, LLC, whose purpose is to create a primary sales and marketing platform as a vertical online marketplace. This new acquisition seeks to provide a single source for buyers and sellers of protective products and services which resonate with the VirExit mission statement: Making the world a safer place with innovative, ethical and effective technologies. PVDG is anticipating a name change to VirExit Technologies, Inc. in the near future.
About New York Bay Capital
Founded in 2013, New York Bay Capital is a New York City, New York-based investment bank. The firm provides financial advisory services in connection with mergers, acquisitions, capital raising, and corporate restructuring to its clients. New York Bay Capital caters to hotels, resorts, fintech, film production, e-commerce, food, optical fiber, power plants, virtual reality, and cannabis sectors. For more information about New York Bay Capital please us online at http://www.nybaycapital.com.
