RICHLAND, Wash., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Poverty Dignified, Inc. dba VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS PINK: PVDG) has selected Worth Social, Ltd as its digital marketing agency of record. Worth Social, Ltd has over a decade of experience in digital marketing.
Headquartered in Richland, Washington, VirExit Technologies, Inc. is a fast-growing public company focused on providing solutions for safer living in uncertain times. With a mission to "make the world a safer place with innovative and effective technologies," VirExit Technologies, Inc. looks to screen, vet, and sell stellar technologies that provide both the business-to-business and the business-to-consumer markets with products that enhance our health and physical safety.
"VirExit Technologies, Inc. is at the forefront of the prevention of the transmission of disease and bacteria," said Jamey Charapp, Founder, Worth Social, Ltd. "Even though we have always been globally aware of how to reduce the spread of illness and germs, COVID-19 has clearly demonstrated how we need to be more proactive about it at all times. Worth Social is excited to work with VirExit Technologies to shine a brighter light on how we can not only prevent the spread of disease, but also live more health-conscious lives."
"We are thrilled to be working with Worth Social, Ltd on our digital marketing and social media efforts," said James C. Katzaroff, President and CEO, Poverty Dignified, Inc. "By emphasizing how important – and easy it is to reduce the spread of infection and illness, we can return to a better normal sooner, without creating additional unnecessary risks for our families, friends, co-workers, and others. Our health and technology team vets every product offered in our marketplace to ensure they meet our stringent safety requirements. Worth Social will be working with us get the word out in new, exciting, and creative ways across the digital landscape."
Worth Social, Ltd has over a decade of experience working with companies such as Poverty Dignified, Inc. Their team of experts understand the complexities of working with a public company that is highly focused on reaching a variety of B2B and B2C verticals.
NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements that include the words believes, expects, anticipate or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.
About Poverty Dignified, Inc.
Poverty Dignified, Inc. (PVDG) is a diversified company with ownership of Sun Ovens, Inc., a company that decades ago, pioneered solar oven technology and produces, markets, and sells solar ovens and accessories. In 2020, PVDG acquired the registered brand, VirExit Technologies, Inc., along with other related intellectual property owned and developed by Patrick Netter. The VirExit brand pioneers innovative, effective, ethical, and safe products within the antiviral space. Also, during 2020, PVDG purchased Safer Place Technologies, LLC, whose purpose is to create a primary sales and marketing platform as a vertical online marketplace. This new acquisition seeks to provide a single source for buyers and sellers of protective products and services which resonate with the VirExit mission statement: Making the world a safer place with innovative, ethical and effective technologies. PVDG is anticipating a name change to VirExit Technologies, Inc. in the near future. For investor relations information please contact investorrelations@virexit.com.
About Worth Social, Ltd
Worth Social, Ltd is a digital marketing agency focused on the business-to-business and business-to-consumer vertical markets. The company has extensive experience working with organizations of all sizes, across all social media and digital platforms. For more information on Worth Social, please visit http://www.worthsocial.net.
Media Contact
Brooke Greenwald, Cornerstone Communications, LTD, 240-360-0866, brooke@cornerstonepr.net
SOURCE Poverty Dignified, Inc.