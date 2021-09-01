WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Texas Senate Bill 8 (SB 8) went into effect banning abortion care after six weeks of pregnancy. The new abortion care restriction also allows any person to sue anyone that helps a patient access abortion care in Texas after six weeks of pregnancy.
In response, Dr. Raegan McDonald-Mosley, CEO, Power to Decide, issued the following statement:
"As an OB-GYN who has included abortion care as part of my practice for nearly two decades, it's critical to make clear the consequences of enacting the most severe abortion care restriction to date.
"SB 8 makes abortion illegal in Texas before most people even know they are pregnant. The only solution for those learning of their pregnancy after six weeks is to access abortion care out of state. For those with means, access to abortion care out of state will not be a problem.
"Unfortunately, this is not an option for those with limited incomes. People of color, people living in rural areas and people who struggle to make ends meet will bear the burden of this awful law as they face unique barriers to traveling and may lack resources to access care out of state.
"I also worry for the physical health and emotional well-being of people denied access to abortion care. In addition, this onerous law will impact people's financial well-being as research has shown that women denied abortion care are four times as likely to live below the federal poverty line compared to women who were able to access abortion care when needed.
"Moreover, the severity of the law extends beyond the 6-week ban. The law puts a bounty on those who help people access abortion care after six weeks in Texas. It provides $10,000 for anyone who successfully sues a medical provider, friend, relative or anyone else who helps a patient access abortion care in Texas after the six weeks.
"Abortion care is already out of reach for far too many people, and SB 8 is an egregious expansion of those barriers. Today, we stand with the people of Texas because everyone deserves the ability to decide if, when and under what circumstances to get pregnant and have a child."
Power to Decide is a private, non-partisan, non-profit organization that works to ensure all people—no matter who they are, where they live or what their economic status might be—have the power to decide if, when and under what circumstances to get pregnant or have a child. Please visit us at http://www.PowerToDecide.org or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
Media Contact
Paloma Zuleta, Power to Decide, 202-812-4477, pzuleta@powertodecide.org
SOURCE Power to Decide