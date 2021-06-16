CROWLEY, Texas, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Powerhouse, a national facilities maintenance, construction and rollout service provider, today announced it has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Environmental and Facilities Management Services with Premier Inc. Effective through March 31, 2022, the new multi-year agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for facilities maintenance, exterior services, rollout programs, and COVID response services.
With a team of more than 900 employees and skilled partners nationwide, Powerhouse currently services over 125,000 locations a year. The use of streamlined processes, smart technologies, and its national network enable Powerhouse to implement today what will move people through the experiences of tomorrow with ease and efficiency. Core competencies run the gamut of project scopes required by the largest healthcare providers and commercial marketplaces as well as the smallest—including on-demand services for single or multi-location organizations.
"Our facility maintenance and exterior teams understand that in-patient care facilities' urgency isn't just expected, it's critical," said Amber Alvarez, SVP Business Development, Powerhouse. "We have extensive experience forecasting as well as scaling to meet our customers' needs quickly, regardless of whether the programs be turnkey or custom. Further, our operational infrastructure along with our proven methods of customer support are uniquely designed to reduce the administrative burdens associated with overseeing facilities management projects. These advantages were designed to support outsourced supply chain operations typical used by healthcare organizations."
Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. To that end, hospitals and healthcare providers within Premier's network will have access to Powerhouse's portfolio of services such as:
- Facility Maintenance: Scheduled and reactive services responding to any maintenance need.
- Exterior Services: Landscape, parking lot, snow and ice removal services.
- Rollouts: Consistent implementation of services within a specified timeframe across multiple locations to maintain brand feel and uniform functionality.
- COVID Response Services: Turnkey solutions to ensure safe environments for staff and customers/clients.
"We understand that the administrative costs required to effectively run hospitals, clinics and other healthcare services locations can be significant. Which is why engaging with Premier is so important. Through this group purchasing agreement, we believe we can help healthcare customers put their best foot forward with respect to aesthetics, functionality, and safety in the most efficient way possible," continued Amber.
About Powerhouse
Founded in 2004, Powerhouse (http://www.powerhousenow.com) is a national commercial infrastructure management company headquartered in Crowley, Texas. Touching more than 125,000 project locations annually across all 50 states, the company supports top brands in Banking and Finance, Commercial Real Estate, Healthcare, Hospitality, Food Service, Multifamily Dwellings, Retail, and Senior Living Facilities with an unwavering commitment to and investment in its people, process, and technology. Our hybrid team of employees and trusted partners deliver a broad suite of construction, facilities maintenance, exterior, and rollout services—with each project being managed by a full team of skilled talent with singularly-focused roles for the most efficient and timely completion.
