CROWLEY, Texas, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Powerhouse, a national construction, facilities maintenance, and rollout service provider, today announced it was awarded a contract for Facilities and Construction Services from Vizient, Inc., the national healthcare performance improvement company. The multi-year agreement enables Vizient members to access contracts that offer increased savings for facilities maintenance, exterior services, rollout programs for consistent implementation of services, and COVID response services. Based on Vizient's membership, this contract positions Powerhouse as a potential services partner to more than half of the United States' healthcare organizations.
With a team of more than 900 employees and skilled partners nationwide, Powerhouse currently services over 125,000 locations a year. The company consistently evaluates total returns on investments, ensuring its methods and processes deliver quality, consistency, and overall value—whether delivering on-demand services for single or multi-location organizations of any size. To this end, streamlined processes and smart technologies enable Powerhouse to implement today what will move people through the experiences of tomorrow with ease and efficiency.
"The healthcare market is changing. We're witnessing a shift to increased outsourcing as the industry experiences labor challenges, particularly with respect to interior and exterior facilities management," said Amber Alvarez, SVP Business Development, Powerhouse. "Working with organizations like Vizient enables us to ease the strain of this reality for healthcare providers through contracted pricing. As a trusted partner, Powerhouse can protect these organizations' brands while ensuring functional, safe environments for their clients and patients. This frees them to focus on their core competencies versus implementing cost-center projects that do not generally drive revenue."
Vizient is recognized as the largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the country—representing an annual purchasing volume of more than $100 billion. Its diverse membership and customer base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers.
Through this agreement, Powerhouse is offering Vizient members a portfolio of services such as:
- Facility Maintenance: Scheduled and reactive services responding to any maintenance need.
- Exterior Services: Landscape, parking lot, snow and ice removal services.
- Rollouts: Consistent implementation of services within a specified timeframe across multiple locations to maintain brand feel and uniform functionality.
- COVID Response Services: Turnkey solutions to ensure safe environments for staff and customers/clients.
"Today's climate calls for service providers to be nimble, scalable and hyper responsive. Powerhouse is structured to accommodate those demands, providing single-point-of-contact program management paired with dynamic, tech-driven oversight. Between these advantages and our commitment to deliver an unparalleled sense of urgency across all possible facilities management functions, we believe we can help healthcare organizations thrive," added Amber.
About Powerhouse
Founded in 2004, Powerhouse (http://www.powerhousenow.com) is a national commercial infrastructure management company headquartered in Crowley, Texas. Touching more than 125,000 project locations annually across all 50 states, the company supports top brands in Banking and Finance, Commercial Real Estate, Healthcare, Hospitality, Food Service, Multifamily Dwellings, Retail, and Senior Living Facilities with an unwavering commitment to and investment in its people, process, and technology. Our hybrid team of employees and trusted partners deliver a broad suite of construction, facilities maintenance, exterior, and rollout services—with each project being managed by a full team of skilled talent with singularly-focused roles for the most efficient and timely completion.
Media Contact
Claudine Cornelis, Crimson Communicates, 845.424.6342, claudine@crimsoncommunicates.com
SOURCE Powerhouse