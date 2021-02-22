EDMOND, Okla., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pharmacy Providers of Oklahoma, Inc. (PPOk) has partnered with three OKC metro pharmacies from their Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network (CPESN) to offer a four-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The clinic will take place at the PPOk offices at 3000 E. Memorial Rd. in Edmond beginning Thursday, Feb. 25. This opportunity was made possible through the CDC's Federal Pharmacy Partnership Program & CPESN USA®.
"Independent pharmacies are an easily accessible and untapped resource in serving the healthcare needs of our local communities," said John Crumly, CEO. "We are proud to partner with Valu-Med Pharmacy, Hospital Discount Pharmacy, and Creative Care Pharmacy to offer this COVID-19 vaccine clinic to the community."
Valu-Med Pharmacy of Midwest City, Hospital Discount Pharmacy of Edmond and Creative Care Pharmacy of Edmond will administer the Pfizer vaccine for first and second-dose patients. Individuals who receive a first dose at the PPOk clinic will be scheduled to return for a second dose. Individuals who register to receive a second dose should bring their vaccine record of first dose with them.
- Dates: Thursday, Feb. 25 through Sunday, Feb. 28
- Location: PPOk, 3000 E. Memorial Rd., Edmond, OK 73013
- Registration Link: https://ppok.timetap.com/#/ (register today!)
Eligibility will follow the vaccination phase guidelines set forth by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Beginning Feb. 22, this includes additional high-priority groups as part of Phase 2:
- Oklahomans/Adults under 65 years old with comorbidities, and
- Teachers and staff in PreK-12 schools and educational settings.
Individuals who were eligible in Phase 1 or earlier in Phase 2 may also register, including:
- Healthcare providers
- First responders
- Long term care workers
- Adults over age 65
- Public health workers
About PPOk
PPOk serves over 4,200 pharmacies nationwide. They specialize in helping independent pharmacies with comprehensive management solutions, including third party contracting, electronic reconciliation, audit services, data analysis, and provides a reliable, secure switch for claims processing.
About CPESN USA®
CPESN USA® empowers community-based pharmacies that are deeply rooted within the local care team community by fostering and enabling the provision of high quality and high integrity patient-centered enhanced services. CPESN network pharmacies are integrated with the other providers on the patient's care team and offer coordinated medical treatment which has led to increased medication adherence, improved patient satisfaction, and lower health care costs. Local CPESN networks are forming across the United States.
