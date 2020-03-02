ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized every March, Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month increases understanding and fosters advocacy for the bleeding disorders community, including people living with hemophilia, von Willebrand Disease, and other rare bleeding disorders. The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA), via its global "How Is Your Day?" campaign, proudly supports Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month by providing a platform for individuals impacted by these diseases to tell their stories, advocate for access to lifesaving therapies, and to thank the plasma donors whose donations save lives around the world every day.
"As I sit and reflect over the past treatments and therapies available to me for the care of my hemophilia, I am still amazed at the evolution of the treatment and therapies for hemophilia and related bleeding disorders," remarks Chris, whose daughter also has hemophilia, via the "How Is Your Day?" campaign. "They offer us the opportunity to have a fighting chance at what I hope is a very long and enjoyable life with our loved ones and friends."
The "How Is Your Day?" campaign highlights people like Chris to build awareness of individuals living with rare diseases who rely on access to plasma protein therapies. Just as importantly, the campaign acknowledges that plasma donors save lives with every donation. PPTA encourages patients, medical professionals, donors, and anyone who is interested in the campaign to visit www.HowIsYourDay.org and to follow us on Facebook and Twitter to learn more and help raise awareness of plasma donors and diseases treated by plasma protein therapies.
About PPTA
The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA – www.pptaglobal.org), a global industry trade association, represents the private sector manufacturers of plasma-derived and recombinant analog therapies, collectively known as plasma protein therapies and the collectors of source plasma used for fractionation. Millions of people use these therapies worldwide to treat a variety of diseases and serious medical conditions. PPTA also administers standards and programs that help ensure the quality and safety of plasma protein therapies, donors and patients.