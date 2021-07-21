PLANO, Texas, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Practice EHR, a leading provider of cost-effective, cloud-based medical practice solutions, today announced the launch of its enterprise practice management solution, Practice EHR Enterprise.
The software solution provides robust functionality that streamlines the medical billing workflow and improves financial performance and productivity for hospitals, medical practices, and medical billing companies.
"Practice EHR Enterprise is built on a powerful foundation we designed and developed from the ground up to solve today's complex billing challenges," said Chris Baltas, Chief Operating Officer of Practice EHR. "The infrastructure of our platform is unparalleled to any other software, making it one of the most advanced enterprise solutions available today. We're looking forward to bringing this solution to market."
The platform provides a powerful set of enterprise features to meet the unique performance, reliability and scalability demands of enterprise-level organizations. The system can support tens of thousands of users, hundreds of terabytes of data, and scales to support any size healthcare organization.
Practice EHR Enterprise will be made available to purchase August 2, 2021. For more information about the Practice EHR Enterprise solution, visit practiceehr.com.
About Practice EHR
Practice EHR is a leading provider of cost-effective, cloud-based medical practice solutions that simplify workflows for effective patient care and financial and operational success. From electronic health records to practice management and revenue cycle management, Practice EHR provides integrated, specialty-specific solutions to more than 1,000 physicians in medical practices, long term care and home healthcare. For more information about Practice EHR, please visit http://www.PracticeEHR.com, Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.
