DALLAS, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Praesidio Life Sciences announced it will service health systems and state agencies across the country by providing one-step antibody screening tests for COVID-19. The finger-prick screening tests produce results in 15 minutes and serve as a line of first defense against COVID-19 and as an ideal complement to confirmatory molecular tests.
"Americans deserve to have access to affordable COVID-19 antibody tests that quickly generate results. The hope is that Praesidio's contribution to the increase of availability of rapid-results tests will allow Americans to return to work as soon as possible," Praesidio's Founder and CEO Mark DeCourcy says. Praesidio's team of healthcare professionals has identified several of the largest and most reputable manufacturers of these tests in the world. After many days of negotiations, the manufacturers have agreed that with large orders they will transition their entire capacity to Praesidio, which will deliver the tests directly to healthcare organizations in the U.S. These tests are currently being distributed to the European and Asian markets.
"Our team is focused on taking all available measures, such as constant communication with the FDA, to operate compliantly in this rapidly-changing regulatory environment," DeCourcy explains.
Initial production capacity of the COVID-19 antibody tests exceeds 200,000 tests per day and the company expects to deploy the tests starting next week. Learn more about Praesidio at www.praesidiolifesciences.com or contact customerservice@praesidiolifesciences.com.
About Praesidio Life Sciences: Praesidio Life Sciences is a privately held, Dallas-based company founded for the purpose of managing the COVID-19 crisis. "Praesidio" is the Latin word for "Protect," which is at the core of our mission to safeguard the public in times of global crisis. Our team of healthcare experts is dedicated to applying our experience to help manage the COVID-19 outbreak and other pandemics. To learn more, visit www.praesidiolifesciences.com.