PALO ALTO, Calif., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prealize, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled health insights company, today announced that, for the second straight year, it was selected as a winner of the Innovation in Healthcare Analytics Award, presented as part of the 2020 MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. In its fourth year, this program recognizes top companies, people, platforms and products in the health, fitness and medical technology industries today.
Prealize, which was known as Cardinal Analytx Solutions until it rebranded in January 2020, supports delivery of proactive healthcare by leveraging the power of AI and machine learning (ML) to identify not only patients at rising risk of health changes, but also the timing and key drivers of that risk.
"Prealize is honored to once again be named as a top innovator in healthcare analytics by MedTech Breakthrough," said Prealize CEO Linda T. Hand. "Over the past year, we have expanded our capabilities to support that critical connection between accurate predictions of risk in population health to the meaningful actions that payers and providers can take to help patients prevent or mitigate health risks. This proactive approach to healthcare offers great potential for enabling patients to achieve better outcomes at lower costs."
More than 3,750 companies were nominated for the 2020 MedTech Breakthrough Awards. Prealize joins other top brands and innovators in health, medicine and fitness, including Eli Lilly & Co., GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Livongo, Medtronic, Nike (Nike Run Club), Oscar Health, Peloton, WebMD and Zebra Technologies, which received honors in the awards program's other categories.
Prealize Team Expands with Addition of Sri Gopalsamy as CTO
Coinciding with its recent rebranding, Prealize also has expanded its leadership team with the addition of Sri Gopalsamy as chief technology officer. In this role, Gopalsamy leads the engineering and data science teams responsible to set the company's technical direction, deliver features that fill out Prealize's product lines, develop a system-level approach for keeping its ML models current, and scale infrastructure to handle massive amounts of healthcare data to be analyzed in real time.
Prior to joining Prealize, Gopalsamy was a senior director of Software Engineering for Enlighted Inc., which was successfully acquired by Siemens to grow their Internet of Things (IoT) business for the healthcare vertical. He has also held previous engineering leadership roles at PubMatic, where he was vice president of Engineering, responsible for big data, real-time analytics and machine learning; as well as Asurion and Walmart Global eCommerce.
"This is an exciting time to join Prealize, as it is entering a pivotal point in its growth and transformation," said Gopalsamy. "I am honored to be part of such an innovative team, which is pushing AI and ML to new levels to power the industry's transformation to proactive healthcare that will help people live healthier lives."
About Prealize
Prealize marries state-of-the-art AI-enabled data science with "next-best action" health insights. Based in Palo Alto, Calif., the company was founded by two industry thought leaders from Stanford. Committed to transforming the healthcare system from reactive to proactive, reducing healthcare costs and enabling more people to live healthier lives, Prealize partners with health plans, employers and providers across the nation to positively influence the health trajectory of millions of people. For more information, visit www.prealizehealth.com or email info@prealizehealth.com.