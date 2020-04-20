Precigen Announces Clearance of IND to Initiate Phase I/II Study for First-in-Class PRGN-2009 AdenoVerse(TM) Immunotherapy to Treat HPV-positive (HPV+) Solid Tumors

- First off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapy to enter the clinic - - Immunotherapy designed to activate the immune system to recognize and target HPV+ solid tumors -