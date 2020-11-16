Precigen Announces Dosing of First Patients with UltraCAR-T® Cells Manufactured Using Proprietary UltraPorator(TM) System in Ongoing PRGN-3005 and PRGN-3006 Phase 1 Clinical Trials

- First patients dosed with UltraPorator manufactured PRGN-3005 UltraCAR-T cells at University of Washington/Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T cells at Moffitt Cancer Center - UltraPorator system is an exclusive device and proprietary software solution for the scale-up of rapid and cost-effective, decentralized manufacturing of UltraCAR-T therapies