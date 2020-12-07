Precigen Presents New Data Supporting the Safety, Clinical Activity, Expansion and Persistence of PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T® at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

- PRGN-3006 has been safe and well-tolerated to date - - Case study demonstrated persistence of PRGN-3006 administered without prior lymphodepletion in blood at seven months post-infusion and reduction in blood and bone marrow blasts - - Milestone marks a global first report of direct infusion of non-expanded CAR-T cells leading to in vivo expansion and long-term persistence in patients -