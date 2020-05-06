GERMANTOWN, Md., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced first quarter financial results for 2020.
First Quarter Business Highlights:
- PRGN-2009 AdenoVerse™ Immunotherapy: Precigen announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a Phase 1/2 trial for PRGN-2009, a first-in-class, off-the-shelf investigational immunotherapy utilizing the AdenoVerse™ platform and designed to activate the immune system to recognize and target HPV-positive solid tumors. The Phase 1 portion of the study will follow a 3+3 dose escalation design to evaluate the safety of PRGN‑2009 administered as a monotherapy and to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose (R2PD) followed by an evaluation of the safety of the combination of PRGN-2009 at the R2PD and bintrafusp alfa (M7824), an investigational bifunctional fusion protein, in patients with recurrent or metastatic HPV-associated cancers;
- PRGN-3005 UltraCAR-T®: Dosing in the second dose level of the intraperitoneal (IP) arm of the Phase 1 trial of PRGN-3005 UltraCAR-T was completed;
- PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T®: Enrollment of patients in the non-lymphodepletion and lymphodepletion arms of the Phase 1 trial of PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T, has been unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic to date. The IND has been amended, and the FDA has allowed for concurrent dosing of patients in both arms; and
- In order to further Precigen's efforts to focus resources on its healthcare programs and as a result of market uncertainty driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the current state of the energy sector, MBP Titan LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Precigen focused on methane bioconversion, has significantly reduced its resource requirements through a workforce reduction. These actions will significantly decrease cash burn while maintaining intellectual property.
First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:
- Total revenues of $29.8 million;
- Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Precigen of $29.9 million, or $(0.19) per basic share, of which $8.7 million was for non-cash charges; and
- Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $149.2 million at March 31, 2020.
"This is the first full quarter operating as the new Precigen, and we have made tremendous progress in consolidating operations and adhering to our operating priniciples to deliver value to all stakeholders," said Helen Sabzevari, PhD, President and CEO of Precigen. "From a clinical perspective, we are incredibly pleased to receive the third IND clearance for a Precigen asset in just over one year. From an operational perspective, we've achieved significant progress in streamlining our healthcare operations. This helps us focus our capital allocation to ensure that we have a solid runway for maximum value creation."
First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Compared to Prior Year Period
Total revenues increased $7.3 million over the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Collaboration and licensing revenues increased $4.8 million, or 80%, over the quarter ended March 31, 2019 primarily due to the accelerated recognition of previously deferred revenue upon the mutual termination of a collaboration with Fibrocell Science, Inc., in February 2020. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in collaboration revenues related to programs that were paused in 2019. Service revenues increased $2.6 million, or 23%, over the quarter ended March 31, 2019 primarily due to increased service revenues at Precigen's subsidiary, Trans Ova Genetics L.C., due to an increase in services performed for new and existing customers and the expansion of its commercial dairy business.
Research and development expenses decreased $8.0 million, or 30%. Salaries, benefits and other personnel costs decreased $2.1 million, and contract research organization costs and lab supplies decreased $5.1 million as Precigen narrowed its focus on its primary healthcare programs. Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased $8.0 million, or 26%. Salaries, benefits and other personnel costs decreased $4.8 million primarily due to a reduction of corporate employees in the first quarter of 2020 as Precigen scaled down its corporate functions. Additionally, professional fees decreased $3.6 million primarily due to the expiration of the services agreement with Third Security, LLC on December 31, 2019.
More information on Precigen's first quarter financial results will be available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which we expect to file by May 11, 2020.
Conference Call and Webcast
Precigen will host a conference call today Wednesday, May 6th at 4:15 PM ET to discuss the results and provide a general business update. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-833-646-0488 (US/Canada toll-free) or 1-918-922-6615 to join the Precigen Conference Call. Participants are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes in advance of the scheduled call time to facilitate timely connection to the call. Participants may also access the live webcast through Precigen's website in the Events section at https://investors.precigen.com/events/event-details/precigen-first-quarter-2020-financial-results-conference-call.
Precigen, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
37,840
$
65,793
Short-term investments
111,332
9,260
Receivables
Trade, net
19,376
20,650
Related parties, net
252
600
Other
351
4,978
Inventory
14,636
16,097
Prepaid expenses and other
5,596
6,444
Current assets held for sale
—
110,821
Total current assets
189,383
234,643
Property, plant and equipment, net
59,627
60,969
Intangible assets, net
65,489
68,346
Goodwill
63,703
63,754
Investments in affiliates
1,108
1,461
Right-of-use assets
24,036
25,228
Other assets
1,326
1,362
Total assets
$
404,672
$
455,763
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
4,777
$
5,917
Accrued compensation and benefits
7,209
14,091
Other accrued liabilities
9,972
12,049
Deferred revenue
11,141
5,697
Lines of credit
1,205
1,922
Current portion of long-term debt
31,886
31,670
Current portion of lease liabilities
4,308
4,182
Related party payables
139
51
Current liabilities held for sale
—
47,333
Total current liabilities
70,637
122,912
Long-term debt, net of current portion
188,730
186,321
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
32,877
48,136
Lease liabilities, net of current portion
22,414
23,849
Deferred tax liabilities
2,785
2,834
Total liabilities
317,443
384,052
Commitments and contingencies
Total shareholders' equity
Common stock
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
1,797,450
1,752,048
Accumulated deficit
(1,708,867)
(1,652,869)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,354)
(27,468)
Total shareholders' equity
87,229
71,711
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
404,672
$
455,763
Precigen, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Revenues
Collaboration and licensing revenues
$
10,721
$
5,971
Product revenues
4,961
4,837
Service revenues
13,946
11,383
Other revenues
210
394
Total revenues
29,838
22,585
Operating Expenses
Cost of products
6,089
7,722
Cost of services
7,536
7,092
Research and development
18,891
26,938
Selling, general and administrative
23,018
31,049
Total operating expenses
55,534
72,801
Operating loss
(25,696)
(50,216)
Other Expense, Net
Unrealized and realized appreciation in fair value of equity securities and preferred stock, net
—
449
Interest expense
(4,592)
(4,305)
Interest and dividend income
673
1,361
Other income, net
64
546
Total other expense, net
(3,855)
(1,949)
Equity in net loss of affiliates
(351)
(748)
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(29,902)
(52,913)
Income tax benefit (expense)
(40)
13
Loss from continuing operations
$
(29,942)
$
(52,900)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(26,056)
(9,236)
Net loss
$
(55,998)
$
(62,136)
Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests
—
1,427
Net loss attributable to Precigen
$
(55,998)
$
(60,709)
Amounts Attributable to Precigen
Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Precigen
$
(29,942)
$
(51,473)
Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to Precigen
(26,056)
(9,236)
Net loss attributable to Precigen
$
(55,998)
$
(60,709)
Net Loss per Share
Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Precigen per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.19)
$
(0.34)
Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to Precigen per share, basic and diluted
(0.16)
(0.06)
Net loss attributable to Precigen per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.35)
$
(0.40)
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
160,338,743
152,948,058