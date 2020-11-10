GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Genetics, a leader in the molecular laboratory and technology industries, announces today the launch of a new diagnostic test that simultaneously detects SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza A/B strains in upper respiratory tract specimens.  The test is available to health systems, providers, employers, and academic institutions alike. 

Precision Genetics' capabilities are essential for accurately detecting patients with COVID-19 and/or the flu. "By utilizing our high-complexity laboratory and testing methods, we can quickly and accurately distinguish between these viral infections," said Nate Wilbourne, founder and CEO of Precision Genetics. "Our goal as a molecular laboratory is to ensure the highest levels of quality and efficiency to our clinical partners."

The addition of this combination test comes just in time for the flu season.  "Most current testing looks only for COVID-19. As influenza infection rates rise, testing individuals only for Covid-19 is insufficient to distinguish between various viral illnesses of the upper respiratory tract," said John Wrangle, M.D, Chief Medical Officer of Precision Genetics.  "Knowing which virus a patient is infected with may help treating physicians, health professionals and health departments decide on the best course of treatment, surveillance and contact tracing."

About Precision Genetics

Precision Genetics is a high-complex molecular laboratory and technology company performing COVID-19 testing, COVID-19/Flu combination testing and pharmacogenomics testing for employer safety and wellness, pre-surgical risk analysis and mental health.

For more information on how your organization can benefit from our quick and reliable testing capabilities, please visit us at https://precisiongenetics.com, send inquiries to COVID19@precisiongenetics.com, or call our team at (877) 843-6544 (ext 4).

