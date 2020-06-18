MIAMI, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Guard 360, one of the largest and most trusted disinfectant service providers in South Florida, has expanded its offering to include a revolutionary, FDA-approved solution for long-term protection of workplaces, hotels and restaurants from harmful germs.
"It may sound like a cliché, but this is a real game changer when it comes to keeping people healthy and safe," said David Epstein, CEO.
Precision Guard is proud to announce it has added this new antimicrobial product to its lineup that gives customers that long-term protection. The patented technology forms an invisible shield on most surfaces and prevents the growth and spread of problematic algae, bacteria, fungi, mold and viruses that pose a threat to one's health.
With this addition, Aventura-based Precision Guard is now able to offer a propriety protocol that enables businesses to offer protection from such germs for up to 90 days. The company utilizes a 360-degree approach to fully protect individuals from viruses, bacteria and other microorganisms. It operates one of the most trusted teams of disinfectant consultants in the region, backed by a proprietary electrostatic spray system and disinfectant products that completely sanitize and protect every surface in a home or business.
"When you combine our electrostatic spraying with this long-term protection product, you create a very powerful system that gives business owners, customers and employees peace of mind as they start returning to the workplace and going out to eat and shop again," said Epstein.
Epstein continued, "With our 360 approach, we provide businesses and homes a solution to stay safe all of the time," said Epstein. "That takes a big worry off their minds during a time like the one we are living through right now."
In early June, the Global Virus Network (GVN), a coalition of the world's preeminent virologists, announced after "extensive tests" two of its Centers of Excellence demonstrated that the long-term protective formulation eradicates SARS-CoV-2, the unique coronavirus that causes COVID-19, on surfaces and provides continuous residual viricidal activity for more than six weeks.
About Precision Guard 360:
Precision Guard 360 is South Florida's trust partner to protect the health and safety of employees, customers, and families. The firm operates one of the largest teams of disinfectant consultants in the region, backed by a proprietary system that keeps businesses and homes safe and well in this new normal. Founded by local business leaders David Epstein and Mark Gordon, the firm's leadership group has a history of safely managing large workforces across millions of square feet. For more information, visit www.precisionguard360.com.