JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Precision Imaging Centers, a multi-specialty radiology practice, announces a pioneering partnership with HALO Diagnostics, a market leader in men's and women's health. Together, they answer a critical need in Northeast Florida: personalized, prompt, and patient-first care that makes earlier detection of top diseases and better treatment plans possible.
Florida's First Coast has long had few healthcare options. Patients face long screening times, unnecessary callbacks, and increased costs at area hospital systems. In the age of the Internet, patients are educating themselves and calling for better, more customized care.
For 15 years, Precision Imaging has provided a reliable alternative, with high-quality imaging and same-day diagnoses. Joining forces with HALO Diagnostics puts Precision Imaging on the path to becoming Northeast Florida's preferred healthcare provider, with services costing as little as half the price of area hospitals.
"We're building the leading outpatient healthcare facility in Northeast Florida," says Josh Hammond, CEO of Precision Imaging. "Patients here deserve a new kind of healthcare. By partnering with HALO, we can provide unparalleled care to patients when screening and diagnosing breast, prostate, cardiovascular, and neurological conditions."
Cydney Kim, General Manager, Florida at HALO Diagnostics, shares Hammond's vision.
"Each patient is unique – from their genes and environment to their conditions and treatments. Our team at Precision Imaging Centers powered by HALO Diagnostics truly understands the importance of precision-focused healthcare – and has the technology to make that happen.
Our state-of-the-art equipment ranks in the top 99th percentile and reduces scan times by five-fold in some cases. Very few providers offer this technology."
By joining forces, Precision Imaging and HALO Diagnostics are transforming healthcare in several ways, including:
- Pioneering prostate program: One of the fastest-growing programs at Precision, with an advanced diagnostic ensemble that detects prostate cancer at a 99.6% rate. The same technology will soon be available for breast, cardiovascular, and brain health.
- Advanced breast imaging: Early detection is the standard at Precision, with 3D mammography catching 41% more invasive breast cancers. Dr. Kathryn Pearson, an expert breast radiologist with 25 years of experience, leads this innovative program.
"We're saving patients' lives through precision diagnostics," Hammond explains. "At the same time, we truly understand the distress a possible cancer or cardiac diagnosis brings. We believe in making their experience as stress-free as possible. Patients have given Precision nearly 60 5-star reviews in the last month."
Marissa Trojnar, Director of Marketing at Precision Imaging, was one of those patients.
"I'm a breast cancer survivor because of Precision Imaging Centers," Trojnar proclaims. "I quickly received the care and compassion I needed – all services at one center with one radiologist. The team here is phenomenal. Before going to the breast surgeon, I already had answers. By detecting my cancer early, Precision helped me to survive and thrive."
Precision Imaging is accepting new referrals at its four First Coast locations. To learn more about Precision Imaging Centers powered by HALO Diagnostics, please visit https://www.precisionimagingcenters.com or call 904.996.8100.
About HALO Diagnostics
At HALO Diagnostics (HALO Dx), we recognize every patient is unique. Our focus is early detection and precision-focused healthcare, preventing and conquering the top health diseases that have a geometric impact on patient outcomes. We accomplish this with a personalized diagnostic ensemble including advanced imaging, genomics, non-invasive liquid biomarkers, and community-based data at scale combined with deep learning algorithms. By optimizing all these solutions under the HALO Dx platform, we provide rapid, precise, actionable results to enable life-changing treatments by physicians for their patients.
About Precision Imaging
Precision Imaging Centers powered by HALO Diagnostics is a precision-focused multi-specialty radiology practice with four offices conveniently located along Florida's First Coast in Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Fleming Island, and St. Augustine. By using state-of-the-art advanced imaging modalities, biomarkers, genomics, and other tools, we capture the highest-quality images that lead to earlier detection and less invasive therapies.
