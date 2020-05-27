DUBLIN, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Precision Medicine Market by Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Whole Genome Sequencing, Companion Diagnostics, Genome Sequencing, Big Data Analytics, and others), Application, End-user, and Region - Forecast & Opportunities to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Precision Medicine Market is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR during the forecast period.
Increasing population and rising cancer cases in developing countries like India and China are the major factors propelling the growth of the precision medicine market. However, high price of precision medicines might hamper the growth of the market.
The Global Precision Medicine Market is segmented based on technology, application, end-user, and region. The application segment is further divided into cardiology, oncology, respiratory, immunology and others. In 2019, the oncology segment dominated the market and the trend is likely to continue in the coming years as well because of increasing cancer cases all over world.
In terms of regional analysis, the market can be segregated into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa and Europe. Among these, North America dominated the Global Precision Medicine Market until 2019 due to growing adoption of next generation sequencing methods in addition to favorable government policies. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR due to the rising cases of cancer and other fatal diseases in the developing economies like India and China.
Major players in the Global Precision Medicine Market include Orion Health, 2B Precise, Fabric Genomics, Pfizer, Gene 42, IBM Watson Health, Phillips Healthcare, Medtronic, Nanthealth, Navican, N-of-One, PierianDx, Sunquest Information System, Tempus, Novartis, Translational Software, Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Nanostring Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Quest Diagnostics Incorporate, etc. The companies are adopting various organic and inorganic strategies like, product launches, acquisitions and mergers to strengthen their position in the market.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Objective of the Study
- To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Precision Medicine Market.
- To classify and forecast the Global Precision Medicine Market based on technology, application, end-user, and region.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Precision Medicine Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Precision Medicine Market.
- To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Precision Medicine Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Precision Medicine Market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Precision Medicine Market
4. Voice of Customer
5. Executive Summary
6. Global Precision Medicine Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Whole Genome Sequencing, Companion Diagnostics, Genome Sequencing, Big Data Analytics, Molecular Imaging, Digital PCR, Microarray, CRISPR and Others)
6.2.2. By Application (Cardiology, Oncology, Respiratory, Immunology and Others)
6.2.3. By End-user (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Clinical research organization, Research institutes, Diagnostic Companies, Healthcare IT)
6.2.4. By Company (2019)
6.2.5. By Region
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7. Asia-Pacific Precision Medicine Market Outlook
8. Europe Precision Medicine Market Outlook
9. North America Precision Medicine Market Outlook
10. South America Precision Medicine Market Outlook
11. Middle East & Africa Precision Medicine Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competition Outlook
14.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)
14.2.1. Orion Health
14.2.2. 2B Precise
14.2.3. Fabric Genomics
14.2.4. Pfizer
14.2.5. Gene 42
14.2.6. IBM Watson Health
14.2.7. Philips Healthcare
14.2.8. Medtronic
14.2.9. Nanthealth
14.2.10. Navican
14.2.11. N-of-One
14.2.12. PierianDx
14.2.13. Sunquest Information System
14.2.14. Tempus
14.2.15. Novartis
14.2.16. Translational Software
14.2.17. Biocrates Life Sciences AG
14.2.18. Nanostring Technologies
14.2.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific
14.2.20. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
15. Strategic Recommendations
