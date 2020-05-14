GARDNER, Mass., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (OTCQB: PEYE), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense industries, announced operating results on an unaudited basis for its third quarter fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.
Third quarter fiscal 2020 highlights:
- Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was $2.4 million compared to $1.4 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, an increase of 71% driven primarily by Ross Optical operating as a division of Precision Optics. Revenues for the quarter were impacted by approximately $300,000 - $400,000 during the third quarter due to COVID-19.
- Gross margins for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of 34% compared to 33% in the same quarter of the prior year.
- Net loss of $466,130 during the quarter included $75,567 of stock-based compensation.
- On April 14, 2020 the Company raised $250,000 from existing accredited investors with the sale of 200,000 shares at a purchase price of $1.25 per share. On May 6, 2020 the Company received an $809,000 loan from the Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program.
Precision Optics' CEO, Joseph Forkey, commented, "I am proud of the efforts by our team during the third quarter as we placed a high priority on the safety of our employees, while striving to meet the demands of our customers. Both our operations in Massachusetts and Texas were deemed essential operations and remained open with prudent workplace precautions. I am grateful to our employees who have worked diligently to keep our operations going during this difficult time. I am also grateful to our shareholders, led by the Pessin family, along with Hershey Strategic Capital and others for their quick support during the early days of the pandemic. The proceeds from our limited financing along with funds from the Paycheck Protection Program put us in a good position to maintain our operations and support our customers despite the real and potential impacts of the pandemic on our business and industry."
"During the quarter, we saw increased pull through in our Ross Optical division as customers built inventory in advance of disruptions that may occur due to COVID-19. This improvement however was offset by delays in shipments due to supply chain issues and a decrease in operational efficiency due to the enactment of workplace safety guidelines. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we were notified by one of our major customers of the need to moderate deliveries for the next three quarters due to the impact of COVID-19 on their operations. Overall, our customers are very well funded and our activity relating to customer products in development remained on track and should have minimal long-term impact of COVID-19."
The following table summarizes the second quarter (unaudited) results for the periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019:
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Revenues
$
2,374,584
$
1,386,454
Gross Profit
817,019
455,936
Operating Expenses
1,282,466
536,115
Net Loss
(466,130)
(80,483)
Loss Per Share:
Basic and Diluted
$
(0.04)
$
(0.01)
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic and Diluted
12,982,494
12,020,328
About Precision Optics Corporation
Precision Optics Corporation has been a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments since 1982. Using proprietary optical technologies, the Company designs and produces next generation medical instruments, Microprecision™ micro-optics with characteristic dimensions less than 1 millimeter, and other advanced optical systems for a broad range of customers including some of the largest global medical device companies. The Company's innovative medical instrumentation line includes state-of-the-art endoscopes and endocouplers as well as custom illumination and imaging products for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures. The Company believes that current advances in its proprietary micro-optics and 3D imaging technologies present significant opportunities for expanding applications to numerous potential medical products and procedures. The Company's website is www.poci.com. Investors can find Real-Time Quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PEYE/quote.
Following are the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets at March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, and Statements of Operations, Stockholders' Equity and Cash Flows for the three month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019:
PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
March 31,
June 30,
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
632,131
$
2,288,426
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $247,701 and $246,953 at March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively)
1,479,077
2,165,107
Inventories
2,167,523
1,734,604
Prepaid expenses
131,279
180,336
Total current assets
4,410,010
6,368,473
Fixed Assets:
Machinery and equipment
2,905,516
2,748,715
Leasehold improvements
724,680
668,446
Furniture and fixtures
178,640
168,450
3,808,836
3,585,611
Less—Accumulated depreciation and amortization
3,278,054
3,202,605
Net Fixed Assets
530,782
383,006
Operating lease right-to-use asset
132,000
–
Patents, net
86,908
54,087
Goodwill
687,664
687,664
TOTAL ASSETS
$
5,847,364
$
7,493,230
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Current portion of capital lease obligation
$
70,436
$
9,572
Accounts payable
1,533,342
1,174,263
Customer advances
310,525
450,192
Accrued compensation and other
483,781
533,944
Amount due for business acquisition
–
1,443,341
Operating lease liability
56,196
–
Total Current Liabilities
2,454,280
3,611,312
Capital lease obligation, net of current portion
38,001
5,027
Acquisition earn out liability
500,000
500,000
Operating lease liability
75,804
–
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding – 12,991,789 shares at March 31, 2020 and 12,071,139 shares at June 30, 2019
129,918
120,712
Additional paid-in capital
49,389,419
48,893,172
Accumulated deficit
(46,740,058)
(45,636,993)
Total stockholders' equity
2,779,279
3,376,891
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
5,847,364
$
7,493,230
PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED
March 31, 2020 AND 2019
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months
Nine Months
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
$
2,374,584
$
1,386,454
$
7,686,330
$
4,423,763
Cost of goods sold
1,557,565
930,518
4,977,255
3,149,598
Gross profit
817,019
455,936
2,709,075
1,274,165
Research and development expenses, net
319,875
121,640
700,605
347,851
Selling, general and administrative expenses
962,591
414,475
3,111,397
1,430,880
Total operating expenses
1,282,466
536,115
3,812,002
1,778,731
Operating loss
(465,447)
(80,179)
(1,102,927)
(504,566)
Interest income (expense)
(683)
(304)
(138)
(1,150)
Net Loss
$
(466,130)
$
(80,483)
$
(1,103,065)
$
(505,716)
Loss Per Share:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.04)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.09)
$
(0.04)
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic and diluted
12,982,494
12,020,328
12,898,004
11,294,902