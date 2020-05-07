BOSTON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PRECISIONeffect, the nation's only healthcare advertising agency dedicated to working with companies seeking to change the standard of care, is proud to recognize Heather O'Handley, vice president of business development for PRECISIONeffect, as one of the 2020 PM360 ELITE 100 in the "Sales MVPs" category. Now in its sixth year, the PM360 ELITE Awards represent the most influential people in the healthcare industry today.
As an integral part of the PRECISIONeffect team for eight years, Heather transitioned from account management to the business development side of the company seamlessly, due to her likeability, grit, and tenacity. Once a sole practitioner, she now leads a team of four that efficiently manages many new business opportunities each year, consistently delivering 20 percent growth year over year.
Carolyn Morgan, president of PRECISIONeffect, pegs Heather's value to the team most succinctly. "Heather leads by example. She is willing to dig deeper, fight harder to produce exceptional deliverables – she raises her game at every opportunity and inspires others to do the same. She is an exceptional team member and an undeniable force within our walls, we are thrilled she is receiving this honor."
Winners were profiled in PM360's May 2020 issue.
The PM360 ELITE Awards were established in 2015 to recognize individuals who have made a significant impact on the healthcare industry. More than 500 submissions were received, and nominees were evaluated and selected by the PM360 editorial staff based on their accomplishments; testimonials from their bosses, clients, and colleagues; and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts. A total of 100 winners were selected across 18 categories.
About PRECISIONeffect
PRECISIONeffect is the nation's only healthcare advertising agency dedicated to working with companies seeking to change the standard of care. For four decades, the agency has developed market-changing and award-winning work for novel pharmaceuticals, biologics, devices, and diagnostics. The agency's expertise in identifying and changing status-quo preserving behaviors has demonstrated success with physicians, patients, and caregivers across virtually every branch of medicine. The company has offices in Boston, Los Angeles, London and is part of the Precision Value & Health team. Visit www.precisioneffect.com for more information.
About PM360
PM360 targets marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.