TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Even if the causality is not always established, a microbial imbalance or dysbiosis are being increasingly linked to several diseases, including gastrointestinal and dermal diseases, metabolic disorders, CNS pathologies and cancer. Furthermore, the microbiome has been shown to influence the efficacy of immunotherapy and chemotherapeutic agents and the metabolism of drugs. Based on preclinical and clinical studies, different strategies (e.g., fecal material, defined consortium, single strain) are adopted to modulate the composition of the microbiome and exploit its immunogenicity to treat diseases in first line treatment or to circumvent primary resistance to standard of care.
Owing to their scientific and technological expertise, Oncodesign and Taconic propose tailor-made strategies to clients for investigating the safety/efficacy of their microbiome-based therapeutics. This presentation will focus specifically on applications related to the use of specific-pathogen free and germ-free mice as preclinical models.
It will be a unique opportunity to interactively discuss, debate and have questions answered about how current in vivo preclinical models meet the needs of microbiome research and innovation while outlining their limitations and the challenges still to be overcome in this growing field.
Join Sylvie Maubant, Head of Study & Research Unit - In Vivo Sciences Department, Oncodesign; and Ivan Gladwyn-Ng, Field Application Scientist, Taconic in a live webinar on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK) to gain deeper insight into preclinical models for evaluating microbiome products.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Preclinical Models for Microbiome Research in Oncology and Inflammatory Diseases.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Sydney Perelmutter, xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 352, sperelmutter@xtalks.com
SOURCE xtalks