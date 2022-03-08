TORONTO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Comprehensive biomarker profiling is crucial for executing successful precision oncology and other drug and diagnostic development programs. Common obstacles to completing biomarker profiling studies, especially in retrospective exploratory biomarker research, are the lack of sufficient sample volume and reduced quality of formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) samples and other clinical trial samples.
In this webinar, the featured speaker will describe optimized approaches to performing genomic, proteomic and cell-based biomarker analyses from low quantity, and in some cases low quality, clinical trial samples with a single chain-of-custody to make the most efficient use of these precious samples. These optimized protocols and processes facilitate more comprehensive biomarker profiling from each sample than was possible in the past, with the goal of enabling faster and more accurate targeting of therapies to the right populations.
Join Donald A. Skifter, PhD, MBA, SVP, Genomics, Discovery Life Sciences, for the live webinar on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Predictive and Pharmacodynamic Biomarker Profiling to Conserve Precious Clinical Trial Samples.
