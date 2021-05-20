BETHLEHEM, Pa., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Preet Chahal, President and CEO of the Falcon Institute of Health and Science in Bethlehem, PA has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
Ms. Chahal was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors. Under Ms. Chahal's leadership, Falcon Institution of Health and Science has grown to be a well-known, respected, and honored institution of higher education whose graduates are consistently preferred and recruited by leading healthcare providers in the Lehigh Valley area and beyond. In 2020, Falcon Institute of Health and Science was prestigiously awarded the title of Best Career and Trade School in the Lehigh Valley by Lehigh Valley Business Reader Rankings.
"We are honored to welcome Ms. Chahal into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Ms. Chahal has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. Ms. Chahal will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Regarding acceptance to the Forbes Business Council, Ms. Chahal has responded, "I am honored to be collaborating with prominent business leaders who are innovators and are making a positive difference in our world, for the betterment of humankind."
