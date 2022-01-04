PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Care Heroes, a digital health solution provider that automates caregiver incentives and captures real-time care data, announced today that Preferred Care at Home Alaska and Preferred Care at Home of Chattanooga, both part of a national provider of non-medical senior home care services, has now adopted its platform. After successful deployments in Virginia and Scottsdale, Arizona, the Alaska and Tennessee teams want to experience the positive results for themselves.
Suzanne Hickel, President of Preferred Care at Home of Alaska, said, "Care Heroes is a core part of our success in that it helps us attract and retain caregivers throughout the diverse geography that we serve here in Alaska. I deployed the platform at both of our locations in Scottsdale, and we've seen tremendous engagement and adoption from our care team members. In the first two months since the Care Heroes' platform was rolled out to our caregivers, over 60% percent are participating in the program and earning care coins daily."
According to Dana Layne, Director of Operations and Client Care Specialist at Preferred Care at Home of Chattanooga, "I saw how other franchises experienced positive caregiver satisfaction results with the implementation of the Care Heroes' platform, and we wanted to do the same here. Our caregivers deserve the best, and that's exactly what we are giving them with this program."
Sample comments from caregivers that can be found in the App Store include:
- "I love this app. You get credit and your get to cash your points out with gift cards of your choice. This is a wonderful way to show how we are appreciated."
- "Awesome incentives for caregiver heroes. Very helpful during a time of this COVID-19 pandemic crisis. To all Caregivers – Get up. Sign up and let Care Heroes pay up! I have really enjoyed earning the coins!"
- "This app shows you where you are and lets you know where you need to be. It rewards you for what you should be doing and when you go above and beyond."
The benefits the agency is experiencing across its franchises are two-fold: One, caregivers appreciate the added recognition and incentives they receive by providing great patient care; and two, the agency is able to attract and retain the best personal caregivers.
Care Heroes founder and CEO, Chiara Bell said, "As more national franchises like Preferred Care at Home look for creative ways to navigate the challenges of attracting and retaining high-quality caregivers, Care Heroes has created a simple, yet powerful platform for agencies to reward and retain their amazing caregivers. One of the best things about Care Heroes is that it is used to easily deploy and immediately enable any agency to start tracking the impact Care Heroes has on recruitment, retention, and quality of care. With the proper incentives made available to all who contribute to a patient's care journey, together, we can help people receive at-home care as they age."
About Preferred Care at Home
Preferred Care at Home is a non-medical senior home care company dedicated to providing reliable, compassionate, and affordable care. This care improves quality of life while safeguarding independence and dignity. Services include companionship, meal preparation, hygiene assistance, medication reminders, incidental transportation, and more. For more information, visit https://preferhome.com.
About Care Heroes
Care Heroes delivers an innovative software solution that better connects all key stakeholders in a patient's care with a particular emphasis on acknowledging and incentivizing home-based caregivers who often have the most accurate, day-to-day information and influence on a patient's condition. Leading healthcare providers and health plans use Care Heroes to empower their care management teams to more proactively monitor and address the needs of patients who need assistance, which ultimately helps eliminate gaps in care, reduce costly complications, and improve care team member satisfaction. For more information, healthcare providers should contact Care Heroes at http://www.joincareheroes.com or call (877) 763-3343.
Media Contact
Chiara Bell, Care Heroes, +1 561.371.5735, cbell@careticker.com
Chris Watson, in90group, 4043070179, chris@in90group.com
SOURCE Care Heroes