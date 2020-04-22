DALLAS, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Women who are pregnant are already filled with anxiety for the upcoming birth of their child, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, there's even more anxiety and risk for expectant mothers. Taking precautions such as social distancing and cleaning surfaces are clear ways that pregnant women can protect themselves from illnesses. Access and modification to patient care is another issue to be considered.
The American Pregnancy Association's President Lynn Handley says their top recommendations for patients receiving routine prenatal care includes limiting clinic visits to those that require in-person services (like ultrasounds and lab tests) and have virtual visits for care that can be done remotely.
"In these days of self-quarantine and social distancing, most OB/GYN offices are spacing outpatient appointments and trying to provide as much care as possible by telemedicine," says Handley. "Remote nurse monitoring is a great addition to a pregnant mom's care protocol, especially during COVID-19. The registered nurses can answer specific questions regarding an individual's case and help monitor their baby's wellness. It's quality care plus peace of mind."
Apps such as myFetalLife, which has recently been endorsed by the American Pregnancy Association, can engage Remote Nurse Monitoring along with effective use of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms that further provide guidance and help monitor expectant mother's health.
More than 80% of people in the US have smartphones, according to Pew Research Center. Pregnant women can easily gain information about nutrition, complications, and fetal development using current technologies such as monitoring weight, blood pressure and fetal heart rate within the app.
"Our goal is to help expectant mothers make better informed decisions about their pregnancy to ensure that their baby is healthy and receiving proper prenatal care for safer deliveries," said Riya Shah, Founder and President of Fetal Life, LLC. "These mothers will have the support of remote registered nurses, who will monitor their health and pregnancy vitals to guide them through a personalized prenatal course."
By combining doctor-approved care protocols with the information the myFetalLife app monitors, registered nurses can answer specific questions regarding an individual's case and help monitor their baby's wellness. Fetal Life has also introduced a self-quarantine care plan so that pregnant mothers can monitor their health if they have concerns about coronavirus.
To help pregnant moms during this critical time, Fetal Life is dropping its monthly monitoring fee from $9.99/month to $2.99/month. Download the app or learn more by clicking myFetalLife.
