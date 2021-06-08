NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In celebration of Pride Month and family equality for all, pregnantish™ – the first media platform exclusively dedicated to helping all people navigate fertility – is proud to feature three incredible stories of modern family building, and raise awareness of the accessibility of fertility care for the LGBTQ+ community by joining the A Lifetime of Pride and Joy campaign.
Throughout the month of June, pregnantish will be amplifying voices from the community in support of Pride and will be highlighting for members of the queer community, single or partnered, the chance to win a free customized fertility journey gifted by "A Lifetime of Pride & Joy."
"When pregnantish went live in early 2017," founder and relationship expert Andrea Syrtash says, "we made it clear that all who were building modern families or pursuing non-traditional paths to parenthood, including the LGBTQ+ community, were represented and welcome on our platform. It is our mission to break the taboo of infertility and elevate the conversation of how so many families are created today."
As part of pregnantish's annual Pride programming, pregnantish has curated a series of inspiring modern family success stories.
Syrtash adds, "We're excited to share these incredible stories and to give our audience the opportunity to create the family of their dreams with 'A Lifetime of Pride and Joy' campaign giveaway." The campaign is sponsored by four premiere fertility services providers: The Prelude Network®, MyEggBank®, Bundl™ Fertility, and Circle Surrogacy.
One of the campaign partners Travis Lairson, head of Bundl Fertility, a fertility financing assistance company, agrees. He says, "We are proud to…do our part to spread the message of accessibility, inclusivity, and most importantly, that everyone deserves to build their families the way they want to, regardless of their sexual orientation."
The pregnantish podcast, social media platforms, and website always amplify the paths people take to create their families – often against the odds. The featured Pride Month profiles on pregnantish media channels are:
- The Dürt Family
For Matt and Elliot Dürt, having a daughter was truly a family affair. Matt's mom was the gestational surrogate and Elliot's sister was the egg donor. But their family story doesn't end there! Matt is now the sperm donor for his childhood best friend and her partner, who recently transitioned from female to a non-binary male.
Their family story is on this week's pregnantish podcast episode, My Big Happy Queer Family.
Matt Dürt: "This misconception that queer couples can't, or even worse, shouldn't, have children is so dangerous and such a disservice to our society…The more we can teach people that they are worthy of giving and receiving love, the better our world will become. What is 'Pride and Joy' to us? The fact that we live in a time where science can help us create children and to live in a society that not only tolerates us, but celebrates us. It has given me the greatest joy of my entire life."
- Genavieve Jaffe
Genavieve Jaffe is married to Jordana, with whom she has two children. Genavieve recently founded connecting rainbows, which offers legal and fertility resources to the LGBTQ+ community to help them start, grow and protect their families. Helping the community navigate the complexities of the process of modern family building is close to her heart.
Genavieve Jaffe: "We had both of our kids through reciprocal IVF – we used my wife's eggs and I carried. I am so proud of how we created our family. Our two children are truly a piece of both of us. While they are not my biological children, I carried them. I can't think of anything more beautiful. My family is everything."
- Dr. Deidre Downs Gunn
Dr. Deidre Downs Gunn, Miss America 2005, is the first title winner who is in a same-sex marriage. She now practices as a fertility specialist and performed her wife's IVF embryo transfer. The couple is expecting their first child together later this summer. The experience of going through IVF and fertility treatments with her wife, while practicing as a fertility specialist at the same clinic, gave her a whole new perspective and appreciation for the patient experience.
Dr. Deidre Downs Gunn: "I never really imagined getting married again or having a child once I came out. I'm here in Birmingham, Alabama, and I have this background as Miss America. Once Miss America, always a Miss America. I knew when I came out it wouldn't be a quiet thing…probably at least a headline, right? And that was really, really scary. I thought the possibility of meeting someone that I would want to spend my life with and publicly come out for in Birmingham, Alabama was probably unlikely."
But Deidre fell in love with Abbott and knew early on that she wanted to marry and build a family with her.
For these Pride spotlights in June, follow pregnantish.com, pregnantish social, and the pregnantish podcast.
The Giveaway:
There is no purchase necessary to enter the A Lifetime of Pride and Joy giveaway, a national sweepstakes campaign sponsored by Bundl™, MyEggBank®, The Prelude Network™, and Circle Surrogacy. The campaign will give one winner a customized package that includes IVF and surrogacy services by these four nationally recognized fertility service providers, with a retail value of up to $75,000. Winners will be announced in early July. To learn more about the campaign and how to enter the free fertility journey giveaway, please visit pridejoybaby.com.
About pregnantish:
Pregnantish is a patient advocacy and media site dedicated to helping people dealing with infertility and fertility treatments navigate the emotional, personal, and practical realities of an often-overwhelming process. Its mission is to inspire, educate, and connect the millions of people who are starting their families…with a little help. Focused on modern family building and infertility, diversity and inclusion has always been central to the pregnantish mission. Through high-quality content, resources and storytelling, pregnantish's aim is to break the taboo of infertility and elevate the conversation of how many families are created today.
