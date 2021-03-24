LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prem Rawat recently met with supporters of the Peace Education Program in Mexico, where the wellbeing course is being embraced by diverse people in family development organizations, correctional facilities, law enforcement and more.
The nonprofit that he started, The Prem Rawat Foundation (TPRF), makes the workshop series available across the world to help people discover their own inherent resources such as inner strength and personal peace. As in other countries, a growing number of institutions in Mexico are poised to integrate the program into their efforts to reduce violence and cultivate hope.
Total program participation rose in the last year to over 44,000 people in 50 countries, with many of the workshops offered on virtual platforms so that people could safely benefit despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The popularity of the program in Mexico has been growing exponentially and it recently garnered positive attention from several press outlets. The La Jornada Maya newspaper reported that "In the context of the pandemic, it has been a 'balm' to alleviate a little of the pain and uncertainty that we human beings suffer."
About 40 attendees joined Prem Rawat to learn more about the Peace Education Program at the March 15 meeting in Cancun, Mexico, including representatives from the National System for Integral Family Development (DIF), the Quintana Roo Governor's Office, the State Education System, the State Public Safety System, Technological University of Cancun, and other organizations. Many have expressed a keen interest in expanding the program to their constituencies.
The Peace Education Program workshops feature videos of Rawat's addresses, as well as reflection time, participant discussions, workbook activities and reading materials, making them varied, fun and adaptable.
At the Peace Education meeting in Mexico, Prem Rawat explored some of the same themes that he does in the program workshops, delivering an empowering message about how to live a life of joy and appreciation even in the face of difficult circumstances.
"You judge your life by what you don't have. You need to start judging your life by what you do have. And what you do have is the peace, the tranquility, the joy, the kindness that is all inside of you. There is a lit candle inside of each human being. And we suffer in darkness because we are not allowing that light to express itself in our lives," he said. "A training should impart to you the potential that you already have. The Peace Education Program is about fulfilling your potential—knowing and understanding what it means to be alive."
The event followed the release of recent studies that show remarkable benefits for Peace Education Program participants including enhanced anger management, tolerance and contentment.
The enthusiasm for the course in Mexico is mirrored across a range of countries in Latin America. For example, last year over 13,000 students participated in Colombian and Peruvian schools, buoyed by educators who want to prepare youth for positive life paths.
"During these challenging times, the collaboration and enthusiasm shown by representatives of groups and organizations in the Quintana Roo State of Mexico is particularly encouraging. We look forward to working together to respond to their requests to make this transformative course widely available," says Peace Education Program Director Willow Baker.
Any individual or organization can apply to TPRF for a free license to offer the course to interested groups.
The Peace Education Program is just one of the ways that TPRF advances dignity, peace and prosperity by addressing fundamental human needs.
TPRF has provided more than $300,000 in funds for international COVID-19 relief projects in the last year. This winter TPRF also partnered with the World Central Kitchen to help people recover from devastating hurricanes in Central America.
Learn more about the Peace Education Program and all of TPRF's initiatives here.
